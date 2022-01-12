COMMENT: For first home buyers and property investors alike, apartments remain a good option to consider. Returns tend to be higher than stand-alone properties and maintenance tends to be lower. They’re not for everyone but, if you like apartments, here are a few things to know about getting a mortgage to purchase one.

Deposit requirements for apartments are higher than stand-alone houses with a minimum of 20% usually required for units - even those newly constructed apartments - with only one bank considering applications with as low as 15% deposit. There is an exception to this rule, however. If you meet the criteria for a Kāinga Ora First Home Loan - which has income and purchase price caps - you may be able to purchase an apartment with as little as a 5% deposit. That could mean a potential purchase in Auckland with a deposit of just $25,000 to $35,000.

There are limited types of apartments that are acceptable to the banks, however. Leasehold apartments won’t usually be acceptable; they’ll need to be freehold units. Apartments with significant body corporate costs may add too much to your monthly outgoings and crash the mortgage application.

The minimum floor size of an apartment was, for quite a long time, around 50sqm. Any smaller than that and a deposit of at least 50% was typically required. Nowadays, most of the main banks will consider smaller apartments, often 38sqm to 40sqm.