COMMENT: Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced this week the second set of tweaks to the ill-planned Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA). Initially focused on protecting consumers from predatory lending by making directors and senior managers of lending institutions personally liable for irresponsible lending, the act went further by detailing what a lender could and couldn’t take into account in terms of expenses when assessing a loan application.

Within two months of being passed, the act was being reviewed - surely a new record in government circles - showing just how destructive and off-target it was. It isn’t too far to suggest that this act is the primary cause of the pain in the New Zealand property market. In fact, a report released by the Council of Financial Regulators (COFR) has said just that. Where rising interest rates would have slowly put more burden on home buyers and cooled the market in an orderly fashion, the CCCFA unintentionally turned the taps off lending overnight.

As a result of the personal liabilities faced by senior staff at banks, lending applications, at least for a good few months after the act came into law, were assessed precisely as prescribed in the legislation. Over time, as banks have gotten more comfortable interpreting the act, they have brought back some rationality to the application process, but it is in no way reasonable.

The announced changes this week seek to make some more clarifications for lenders in general. The intent is to exclude discretionary expenses more explicitly and make debt restructuring more manageable. A discretionary expense is an expense a household can survive without - for example, the famous takeaway coffee - which most industry professionals agree should have been excluded from the beginning.