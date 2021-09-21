“Gibbston Valley™ will be a truly unique lifestyle community providing 5-star amenities and services for our residents to enjoy,” says Gibbston Valley™ CEO Greg Hunt.

The announcement of plans for a ground-breaking community concept - Gibbston Valley™ Resort, which is set on 1,000 acres between the Kawarau River and the Remarkables Mountain Range, has created huge excitement in the Central Otago region.

With most overseas travel off the table for now, New Zealanders have spent much of the past year or so getting to know their own backyard a little better and rich, rugged Queenstown with its magnificent mountainous surroundings has proved to be a consistently sweet spot.

Former prime minister Sir John Key and former NZ Cricketer Brendon McCullum are among the many kiwis who’ve rushed to secure a slice of paradise at New Zealand’s most exciting new luxury development: Gibbston Valley™ Resort.

“We are very excited to be sharing our long-standing wine and hospitality culture with our new residential community, but wine and golf are just the tip of the iceberg. Our natural beauty and attention to detail place our development on par with any luxury resort community in the world.”

Hamish Walker of Harcourts, Queenstown says that this enthusiasm is echoing throughout the country.

“With lots of unused international air fare and accommodation money sitting in their bank accounts, Aucklanders in particular are looking at alternative leisure options, and at Gibbston Valley™ Resort they’re loving what they see.

This resort really is the very first of its kind in New Zealand and we are struggling to keep up with the demand from Kiwis wanting to secure their piece of Central Otago.” he says.

Walker points out that potential buyers aren’t only buying into a resort, they’re also investing in a luxury lifestyle within a setting that’s down-to-earth and friendly, yet stylish and sophisticated at the same time.The architecture, designed by award-winning Condon Scott Architects, is being constructed in a series of stages; with careful attention paid to green architecture and sustainable features and practices. Local materials such as schist are being used in creating homes that are cool and contemporary, while linking back to nature, complementing its myriad of colours and textures.





Photo / Supplied.

Gibbston Valley™ Resort is centred around a community hub: The Vintner’s Village, a boutique retail offering with artisan food stores, chic cafés and a garden centre for owners and guests to enjoy.

The first stage of Gibbston Valley™ Resort saw properties in The Vines snapped up by keen buyers, and sales have recently started at The Reserve golf course sections.

Incorporating the high-end Gibbston Valley™ Country Club, this exclusive, gated, north-facing community will connect to the Vintner’s Village via a private underpass. Its 33 sections - ranging in size from a generous 1,699sqm to a whopping 2,266sqm - will face the world-class, nine-hole, Gibbston Valley™ Golf Club - designed by kiwi golfing legend, Greg Turner.

The golf course and country club are scheduled for completion around the end of 2024 and club members will enjoy the spa, gym and wellness centre, along with a fine restaurant showcasing the region’s culinary bounty - and of course, the exceptional wines which have been produced at Gibbston Valley Winery since the mid-1980s.

Former Prime Minister, Sir John Key was amongst the first golf afficionados to purchase a section at The Reserve, and he’s already one of its biggest cheerleaders.

Sir John says that Gibbston Valley™ Resort appeals to him because it offers everything that’s great about Central Otago.

Photo / Supplied.

“There’s wine, golf and amazing walking and cycling trails and Queenstown and Arrowtown are just down the road. Purchasers at The Reserve can choose between bringing in their own architect, or designer, or buying a convenient house and land package where all the work will be done for them”.

Gibbston Valley™ Resort is a leisurely drive from Queenstown with all its iconic attractions and the existing world-famous winery will form part of the finished resort. The popular summer concerts and other events at Gibbston Valley™ will see resort residents treated as VIP guests, with a slew of benefits tailored around the winery’s offerings.

Hamish Walker from Harcourts Queenstown says that titles for The Reserve sections are expected to be released in July 2022 and, with the strong demand for the sections, he urges interested parties to act swiftly and lock in their plans at today’s prices before the next price increases for stages 2 and 3.

“There’s something for everybody at Gibbston Valley™ Resort, with lots to do and enjoy all year round,” he says.

Sir John Key agrees.

“This resort is going to be world class, and much more sophisticated than anything that’s come before it. The Gibbston Valley™ brand is all about quality,” he says.

Gibbston Valley™ Resort is a thousand-acre playground for owners and residents to enjoy. It includes the award-winning Gibbston Valley™ Winery, a Greg Turner designed golf course, Country Club, spa facilities, as well as annual concerts to be enjoyed. Gibbston Valley™ will be unique in New Zealand and offer a true resort experience.”

View the OneRoof listing at oneroof.co.nz/lot-2-the-reserve-1976-gibbston-valley-resort-gibbston-queenstown-central-otagolakes-district-1576777