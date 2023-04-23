"I've sold more expensive properties, $20 million development sites and so on, but this is the best house I've had.”

He admits he’s biased. “I live on the street, too. There are multi-million-dollar mansions all along the riverside, some still completing. This is the first house to come back on the market, all the land is sold and as far as I know, no-one is building to sell.

The Auckland agent, who featured in the first season of show, which showcased the most expensive homes in New Zealand, told OneRoof that the four-bedroom nearly-new home on the water at 6 William Blake Way is likely to fetch a price in the multi-million-dollar range.

The breakout star of the reality TV show Rich Listers, Harcourts' Diego Traglia, has told OneRoof he has just signed his best-ever listing of his career.

Traglia said the development, named Deacon Point after the early owners of the Riverhead Tavern, was one of the first up-scale neighbourhoods in the rapidly gentrifying Riverhead community, built on a small headland extending into Rangitopuni Creek.

He said this part of Riverhead was a unique segment in his usual north west patch, with a highly sought-after local primary school. The William Blake Way house is selling by negotiation, so Traglia could not comment on the likely price for the home, except to say it would be in the multi-million-dollars.





Harcourts agent Diego Traglia says the Hamptons-style house on 6 William Blake Way, Riverhead, is the best he's ever had to sell. Photo / Supplied

“There are places around here selling for $3m and well over. People in this segment have the money, and there’s no other property on the water. It’s not just beautiful property, all the properties around are multi-million-dollar.

“It’s full of young families, business owners and entrepreneurs. The area is a magnet for what I call the ‘strawberry tourists’ – people come out for Hallertau Brewery and the Riverhead Tavern, the markets, the wineries, mountain biking in the forest.”

"The boat ramp is just down the road for jet skis and kayaks, and you look across to Huapai Golf Course.

“The area is a magnet for country lifestyle, but you’re just 10 minutes from Westgate shopping or 15 minutes from Albany,” he said, adding that since he moved into the street he has gotten used to the country habits of leaving doors unlocked and being part of a close-knit community.





The house has views across the water to Huapai Golf Course, and access to the creek at the bottom of the garden. Photo / Supplied





The Hamptons-style extends to the kitchen and adjoining scullery. Photo / Supplied

The owners of the 294sqm house, Peter and Wendy Maddren, were downsizing from a one-hectare property in nearby Kumeu when they managed to snap up the 800sqm section in 2020 when a previous buyer pulled out.

“We were very pleased we managed to grab it. Once the kids left home, there was no need for a big house on a big block, but we still wanted country,” Peter said, with the village, pub and school all within walking distance.

“Riverhead has really changed. When we first moved out here 18 years ago, people said 'why do you want to live out there?'. Now they say 'Riverhead, it's got a nice feel'.”

The houses in the street were all built by upscale builders Salah Homes, who connected the couple to their architect Mike Cooper. They delivered the timeless coastal Hamptons look the Maddrens had asked for, adding special details like crafted posts, wood trims and corbels, a timeless panelled kitchen and scullery, fireplaces indoors and out, including a pizza oven, and even a sunny upstairs retreat for Wendy.





The principal bedroom suite includes a soaking tub in the bathroom. Photo / Supplied

Less visible are the ducted central heating and cooling, built-in sound system, underground water tanks for the garden and cosy insulation. Steps lead down from the lawn to the water for launching kayaks and paddle boards



The couple are selling to move full time to their beach house, wishing they could “just pick the house up and move it.

“We’re going to miss the views and the quiet,” Peter said.

Traglia added: “The tourists all go home, but some lucky people get to call this home.”

- 6 William Blake Way, Riverhead, Auckland is for sale by price by negotiation



