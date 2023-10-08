“This home has been fastidiously loved and cared for by the house-proud owners Tom and Irene since the 1950s,” they wrote.

In an unusual – and touching – move, the listing agents, Barfoot & Thompson’s Marc Collins and Andrew Gallagher, have named the owners in their marketing.

The three-bedroom home at 46 Warnock Street, in Westmere , goes to auction on October 19 and may end up one of the suburb’s best buys.

A 1940s house in one of Auckland’s sought-after streets is on the market for the first time since the 1950s.

Tom died in 2011, aged 92, while 93-year-old Irene is in a rest home, their niece Linda told OneRoof, but the house was always immaculately kept.

“We don’t know the builder, but think he built it for his own family. From the craftsmanship of the woodwork built-ins and panelling, he must have been a fine joiner.

“Uncle Tom was a real old English gentleman, really fussy. He was always re-painting, but kept the art deco colours, and it’s still the original carpet,” Linda said.

“They were very house-proud. The backyard was full of fruit trees, and Irene made pickles and jams. She was also an avid sewer and made all her own clothes.”

Tom worked with Irene’s brother in the Devonport Dockyards, having transferred from the other Devonport Dockyards in Plymouth in 1952. While the couple didn’t have children, Linda said their house was a magnet for her and her friends.

“A friend and I would come across and stay for numerous weekends. It was walking distance to the zoo and MOTAT, so my poor aunt would always have to take us there.”

The couple bought the Westmere house to be close to the city, and even in their 80s were known to walk into K Road and Queen Street, Linda recalled.

Both the exterior and interior of the concrete stucco house have been kept in their original colours, with the exterior a combination of mint and peach colours. Inside, the kitchen is a riot of blue, pink and yellow, with pastel formica benches, stainless steel trim and plenty of deco curves.





The 80sqm house still boasts its original features, including a very colourful kitchen. Photo / Supplied





The 1940s house was bought by Tom and Irene in the 1950s and is located in a suburb known for multi-million-dollar mansions. Photo / Supplied

In the living room, ocean-liner-style curves accentuate the fireplace, while mirror-lined panels and built-in cabinets line the other walls. There is a separate dining room and the tiny sunroom Irene used as her sewing room. The two bedrooms have more built-in cabinets.

The family has left many of the original furnishings, including Irene’s sewing machine and the couple’s mint collection of record albums. It has been recently re-roofed and has a new bath, Linda said.

The house has a standalone garage, a basement laundry and unfinished storage or workspace, but agents make no bones that the 791sqm section, zoned for suburban density, has development or land-banking potential.

“Alternatively, you can choose to enjoy it as it is or leave your own mark on this piece of history,” their listing said.





The bedroom decor is eye-catching but may not suit modern tastes. Photo / Supplied

Collins said that while it was hard to put a price on the property, which has a CV of $2.65 million, he expected to have interest from $1.5m and above.

“It would be lovely for a family to have it, my aunt would love that,” said Linda.

The owners will be looking at another four-bedroom bungalow with potential on the same street that sold within a week of hitting the market in early September. It sold under the hammer for $2.36m – more than $60,000 above the reserve and just below CV – after receiving a pre-auction offer the day after the first open home.

That house, marketed by Bayleys agent Cristina Casares, was on a 515sqm site, but had four bedrooms and potential for renovation.

