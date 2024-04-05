The then owner told the New Zealand Herald the number four in Cantonese sounded like the word for “death” and was considered unlucky.

The house hit the headlines in 2015 after its street number was officially changed from 74 Arney Road in order to lure Cantonese-speaking buyers.

The four-bedroom house at 72B Arney Road, in Remuera, Auckland, is being sold by “motivated vendors” who are inviting buyers to “present all offers”.

A classic two-storey home on one of New Zealand’s wealthiest streets has hit the market for sale with an unusual back story and an uncertain future.

“If you have got a feature that might put some people off, then you do something about it if you can. It’s as simple as that,” said the owner who did not want to be named.

The vendor ended up selling the home for $2.9 million, which was less than what she had wanted.

The current listing agent for the home, Richard Thode, from Ray White Epsom, said the fact it was on one of the city’s most sought-after streets and in the prized double grammar school zone meant it had wide appeal.

“This property is all about land. It’s just under 1200sqm. The house is pretty average and has been rented since the vendors owned it, so it’s a land opportunity,” Thode told OneRoof.

“It’s a prime address – Arney Road, in Remuera – and enjoys a lot of sun.”

He added: “You would either develop the existing site and house, or pull it down and build something pretty substantial. You would have to go through the usual planning rules and avenues to get a clear understanding.”





The property has been rented out since it was purchased by the vendor in 2015. Photo / Supplied

The 2021 CV for the property is $4.9m and the vendors were realistic, said Thode. However, he pointed out that other properties in the street were selling for considerably more, and with a better home, the value of 72B Arney Road could be boosted.

Number 72B was renovated between 2006 and 2013 by previous owners who re-piled and insulated the home, and added what was described in Herald Homes in 2013 as a sleek new kitchen. The bathrooms were updated, and a run-down single garage replaced with a spacious double garage. A covered staircase was built to link the new garage to the house, providing internal access.

Thode said of the vendors: “He’s a doctor, and they originally bought it to move in and make it their family home. But as things transpired, they didn’t, and he’s had it rented for pretty much the time since he’s owned it.”

72B Arney Road, in Remuera, Auckland








