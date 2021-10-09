The agents were unable to reveal the address of the property but told OneRoof that the winning offer was more than $300,000 above the appraisal.

"We had another five or six buyers we could have shown through."

Ray White Remuera agents Steve and Nila Koerber said they received two offers from buyers on their database before they even had a chance to arrange photos.

A five-bedroom home in Auckland's prize double grammar zone sold this week for $3.6 million - just 24 hours after it was listed.

"Only four months ago the neighbouring house, an equivalent property, sold for $3.26m," Steve said.

He said the modern Remuera house was exactly what the buyers were looking for.

The vendors had moved quickly after buying a four-bedroom townhouse on nearby Walton Street for $4.726m at auction last week. They had managed to secure the home after strong competition from three other bidders.

The house, listed with Ray White Parnell agents Ella Langsford and Andrew Fava, had a 2017 CV of $2.3m, and had been extensively renovated.





A townhouse on Walton Street, in Remuera, Auckland, sold for $4.726m. Photo / Supplied

The Koerbers said they had also sold at auction a smartly redecorated four-bedroom home on Pere Street, Remuera, for $4.476m.

The house sits on a little-known enclave of just seven houses on the flanks of Mount Hobson.





A four-bedroom house on Pere Street on the flanks of Mount Hobson sold for $4.475m. Photo / Supplied

“We had just one weekend of open homes before lockdown. We knew it was always going to be popular. We had 100 groups through and we showed people through on virtual open homes until level 3,” Steve said.

“We’d sold another one on the street about three months ago for $6.138m. A lot don’t come on the market there.”

A pre-auction offer of $4m opened the bidding, but 11 registered bidders quickly pushed up the price past $4.5m before the hammer came down at $4.75m.

“The buyer is moving over from the Ponsonby area. Having Mount Hobson on the doorstep to walk the dog was the real drawcard.”



