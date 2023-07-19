“They were the first people we had through. They’d missed out on [a property on] Remuera Road in June , and missed out at another auction so they engaged with us before the open home,” Hawkins told OneRoof.

Ray White agent Ross Hawkins, who marketed the property with colleague Caleb Rufer, said the buyers were the first to view the property and moved fast to secure it before other buyers could get to the first open home.

The two-storey Mediterranean-style house on Ridings Road, listed for sale for the first time since it was built in 1992, was taken off the market by a young couple who made an “auction-stopping” offer of $5.5 million - $400,000 above the 2021 CV.

A four-bedroom home in Auckland's Remuera sold over the holiday weekend after just a week on the market.

He said their offer included a clause that specified the property wouldn't go to auction, "so they acted quickly and decisively”.

Read more:

- $60m Waiheke estate comes back to life as Hollywood comes knocking

- Apartment with link to America’s Cup legend has $4.65m price tag

- Waterfront mansion on the street that wowed actor Jason Statham sells for around $10m

The 1990s house sits just below Remuera Road home they missed out on in June. That property sold at auction for $7.1m after fierce bidding from five buyers and the couple did not want to be in that position again.

That house had unobstructed views of the city, Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel Peninsula which were protected by height restrictions on the lower houses, including the property on Ridings Road. Hawkins said these had been imposed by the Remuera Road owner over time as neighbouring properties were traded.

The owner of the Ridings Road house, in their 90s, is moving to a retirement home.





The 1990s house on Ridings Road, on the market for the first time in 30 years, sold for $5.5m. Photo / Supplied





The new owners plan to add a swimming pool and update the interiors for their young family. Photo / Supplied

The Ridings Road buyers were keen to put their stamp on the 461sqm house, including adding a pool and updating the interiors, Hawkins said.

The -house on a 866sqm corner site with dual street access has views of Rangitoto as well as glimpses of Sky Tower, and included a two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a kitchenette, as well as a rumpus room, library-study and three fireplaces. “They acted quickly and decisively and the process worked,” said Hawkins, adding that several buyers on their database were disappointed.

“If the right thing comes along, it’s FOMO – same as last time. People want to move quickly and own it,” he said.

- Click here to see more properties for sale in Remuera



