Ray White agent Gerard Charteris, who marketed the property with colleague Trent Colyer, said the buyers were looking to upgrade their new purchase.

The house, which sits on an 1138sqm site on Victoria Avenue, was bought by a local family looking for extra room, and a renovation project.

A grand five-bedroom home on one of Auckland’s best streets has sold under the hammer for $6.4m – almost $2m above its CV.

“The buyers have plans to renovate the property extensively and put in a garage,” he said.

Bidding on the house started at $5.3m, with four buyers competing to secure it.

Charteris said buyers at the top end of the market tended to hold on for the right property in the right location. “People are not desperate to buy today and they will buy it when the right property comes up,” he said.

The house itself was not lacking wow factor, even though the buyers plan to give it a makeover.





Bidding on the property started at a high $5.3m. Photo / Supplied

It has three living areas on the ground floor, an expansive kitchen with butler's pantry and server, which look out over the outdoor swimming pool and fully kitted pool house.

The vendors, who bought the double grammar zone house 15 years ago for just over $3m, had told Charteris they wanted it to go to buyers who would appreciate it as much as they had.

“They have a strong attachment to their home and wanted [it] to go to a lovely family,” he said.

The vendors told OneRoof earlier this month that the pool house was their favourite part of the house.

“It’s like another little world down there. It used to be a garage, but a previous owner put in a kitchen and bathroom, and we’ve recently upgraded it into a lovely additional accommodation space. It’s legally a minor dwelling so could be rented out too, or you could keep it free for friends and family to stay.”

They added that the previous owner still had fond memories of the home.

“This guy bought the home in 1980 but sold it to a developer who we bought it off in 2006. He still lives nearby and is in a walking group that I have a little bit to do with, and he always says he regretted selling it.

“It just goes to show how special this property is."



