An Auckland family emerged triumphant after an hour-long battle for a do-up bungalow in the city's prized double grammar zone.



Upsizers, investors and developers all vied to secure the four-bedroom home on Benson Road in Remuera, with 170 bids made over the space of 54 minutes at Bayleys' online auction on Thursday.

The property, which sits on a 607sqm section and is zoned for development, sold for $2.751 million - almost $300,000 above the reserve and more than $800,000 above CV.

The listing agent, Lorraine Young, said all sorts of buyers had shown interest in the house.