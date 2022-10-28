The first open home for the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 10a Win Grove saw 14 groups through and there were a further eight groups through last weekend.

The average property value for Hatfields Beach in the last three months was $1.17m, slightly lower than its larger neighbour Orewa’s $1.321m average, according to the latest OneRoof-Valocity house price figures.

But while the A-frame style property can either be a hit or miss with people – the entry-level $795,000 price tag was one of its big draw cards.

A quirky A-frame in Hatfields Beach, north of Auckland, saw a large number of groups traipsing through the open home and was under offer within just a few days.

Mike Pero Orewa owner Lane Sanger said the Win Grove house appealed to first home buyers even though it is on a cross lease section and in pretty original condition.



“People either loved it or didn’t - it sort of had that quirky appeal to it, but we certainly got some good interest and certainly the price point had a big impact on that.”

Sanger said they are seeing solid demand from first home buyers for anything priced under $800,000 and the Win Grove house was no exception.

“Everybody has been first home buyers,” he said.

“The first home buyer market appears to be the strongest if we can get the stock so they are probably the strongest they’ve been for quite a while, although the banks are still making it pretty tough with the Official Cash Rate and interest rates going up.”







2/16 Ocean View Road, Hatfields Beach, has an asking price of $799,000. Photo / Supplied





This three-bedroom home at 7 Win Grove, Hatfields Beach, is priced at $949,000. Photo / Supplied

Sanger said the A-frame house is definitely classed as entry-level for a three-bedroom property in that area and people would be paying more for properties on freehold sections which were usually on larger 600sqm and 800sqm sites.



Harcourts Orewa sales manager Harvey Zhang agreed A-frame properties are “not everyone’s cup of tea”, but could often be picked up for a good price especially as there are not many properties priced under $800,000 on the market.

Zhang was recently involved in the sale of an A-frame on Tiri Road in Manly which sold for $700,000.

The “do-up” property was bought by a first home buyer due to its location, having sea views and being on a freehold section. It also needed about $30,000 of work done to it.

Instead, it is higher-end properties priced between $1.5m and $2m that appear to be selling quicker on the Hibiscus Coast, he said.

Meanwhile Barfoot & Thompson Orewa is also selling a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on a 281sqm section on Ocean View Road in Hatfields Beach for $795,000.

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/2-16-ocean-view-road-hatfields-beach-rodney-auckland-1785307

The 20-year-old plaster home is just 200m from Hatfields Beach and is advertised as being great value for money.

“It is vacant and owners are committed to selling,” the listing said.

While a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on an 856sqm section also on Win Grove has an asking price of $949,000.







