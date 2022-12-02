The site is currently in three separate residential titles, with three existing homes, pronouncing the site’s capacity for buyers.

Winter Miles Developments’ Greg Wensley says, “Frankton’s the new heart of Queenstown, and to have a site of this size in the centre of Queenstown is unheard of. I can’t remember a time there’s been anything of this size available on Frankton Road, if ever.”

They have been combined to offer developers the potential to build up to 31 units on the collective low density residential site, totalling a substantial 12,212sqm. Overlooking Frankton beach and with immediate views of The Remarkables, it represents a seldom seen opportunity in the Queenstown property market.

An unlikely proposition of three freehold titles merged into one site in Frankton, Queenstown, has been listed on the market.

Wensley, a Queenstown local with extensive development experience in the district, adds, “It’s a straightforward site, and there’s a lot of security that comes with it. The three homes are currently used as short and long-term rentals, guaranteeing an income for the buyer from the outset. From a developer’s perspective, it’s financially secure and the existing homes can be easily incorporated into the plan.”

The sale comes with concepts for 31 luxury units, conceived by BSW Architects. “We’ve designed large luxury homes for the site, and we’ve done that to demonstrate what’s possible and how well the site works for development. The section can be as flexible as it needs to be for the buyer, although because it’s such a premium site, we believed it deserved those luxury residences to do its location justice.”

Wensley references the site’s good access, plentiful off-street parking and minimal earthworks as adding to the appeal for the developer and subsequent buyers of residences. He adds the homes they’ve designed will appeal to a broad range of people, from Queenstown residents to holiday homes for non-locals.







The view of The Remarkables is, well, remarkable, and also takes in the beach at Frankton, a small town expanding in appeal and fast becoming Queenstown's new centre. Photo / Supplied

Frankton is expanding in appeal and has certified its position as Queenstown’s new centre, largely thanks to its collection of retail and amenity, and its easy access contrasted with Queenstown’s historic centre.

Within minutes’ walk to Frankton’s shops, restaurants and bars, the position signifies what Wensley describes as ‘few and far between’.

A view, he says, that differs to what residents of Queenstown have been offered before. The outlook, together with the proximity to Queenstown’s thriving new centre, constitute a blue chip development potential that is infrequently seen on the market.

“It’s in the heart of Frankton and looks directly over Frankton beach with an incredible landscape of The Remarkables, it’s a very comprehensive view, and it’s a view that people haven’t really experienced in Queenstown before, which is what makes it so exceptional.”

Wensley adds that Queenstown has been bucking the trend of the national property market and sees a real and substantial demand for the site.

“There’s huge demand for something like this in Queenstown and there’s a lot of confidence in the Queenstown market. With sites like this being so rare, it presents an incredible opportunity for the buyer.”

Expressions of interest close at 12pm, December 21. Visit www.originproperty.nz/franktonroad; contact Kate Fairmaid at Origin Projects on 0278003132, email [email protected].

- Sponsored by Origin Projects



