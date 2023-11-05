Here’s a few ideas for small jobs, and quick home improvement projects that will help you get motivated now and save your summer for relaxing and fun times with the family.

It can sometimes seem overwhelming. You have an image in your head of a pristine section, where every area and all surfaces look spick and span, fresh from the pages of a magazine. There can be temptation to put those maintenance or small renovation jobs off because you don’t know where to start, then you find your summer holiday time booked up by a long list of must-do maintenance jobs.

After winter, the weather starts to get warmer and hopefully drier, we all start to think about getting our houses in order, inside and out.

Inexpensive materials like cork, and a coat of paint for furniture can lift a whole room in a weekend and keep your makeover cost-effective. These walls are painted in Resene Eighth Bison Hide, floor border design in Resene Top Notch, chairs in Resene Vantage Point, table in Resene Half Bison Hide, pendant lightshade in Resene See The Light, sideboard in Resene Vantage Point with cork tiles in Resene Quarter Bison Hide and Resene Top Notch, bowl in Resene Scoria, planters and vases in (from left) Resene Thunderbird, Resene Fluffy Duck, Resene Top Notch and Resene Scoria. Cork tiles from Mitre 10. Project by Annick Larkin and Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton.

Spring clean

It’s an obvious one, but a deep clean around your home, inside and out sets all your other renovation or maintenance projects up for success.

Ashleigh Strange, from Resene’s Advice Team, says a good place to start is washing your home’s exterior.

“Washing the exterior of your house once a year is a good way to help protect the life of your paint. It helps prevent build-up of moss, lichen and mould but it also removes other damaging deposits like salt.”

Top tip: As you clean, move away any items leaning against exterior cladding as they can trap moisture and cause rot.

Resene Paint Prep and Housewash diluted as recommended makes the task simple, Ashleigh says. “Just apply the diluted solution with a soft broom then wash the surface off with lots of fresh water.”

Treat hard surfaces like concrete and pavers to a scrub with Resene Moss & Mould Killer then waterblast to clean. For a more complete refresh, you could try Resene ConcreteWash tinted to one of five earthy shades such as Resene Whitewash, Resene Greigewash, Resene Blondewash, Resene Claywash or Resene Stonewash.

The product does for concrete what a stain like Resene Colorwood does for timber surfaces. It allows you to add layers of sheer colour while retaining the texture of the substrate.

Top tip: Don’t be tempted to clean wooden surfaces like weatherboards, decking or wood furniture by water blasting. The pressure can force water up under weatherboards or damage the wood surface.

One great reason to start your spring projects with a methodical clean throughout your home is that it gives you the chance to spot areas needing maintenance before they become bigger problems.

It might be something simple like a sticking window, or scratches and marks on your paintwork or wallpaper, or it could be bigger problems like leaks and mould.

It’s important to deal with any signs of moisture damage as soon as you find them, rather than putting it off or painting over and hoping for the best, Ashleigh says.

“Mould will keep growing through any new paint, whether it’s interior or exterior.”

The signs to look for are yellow or brown stains, patches that are cool to touch, crumbling plaster, peeling paint, lifting wallpaper, or spores of black mould that can resemble dirt or pinkish mould often found in bathrooms.

“Find the source of the leak and repair it so you’re not just delaying the problem,” Ashleigh says. “Check all sources of water, such as pipes, tanks, cylinders and guttering. You may also need to replace sections of plasterboard that have become wet.’’

Once the problem is fixed, clean the surface with Resene Moss and Mould Killer and clean again before priming the surface with Resene Sureseal and then a topcoat.

Top tip: Don’t forget to check the roof for mould or lichen. Give painted roofs a wash with Resene Roof and Metal Wash.





Revive your patio pavers with Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path paint in a creative pattern. These pavers are painted in Resene Landscape Grey with stencil design in Resene Off Piste. Weatherboards in Resene Half Grey Chateau, table in Resene Grey Chateau, planters in Resene Grey Chateau, Resene Poet and Resene Jimmy Dean. Hanging chair and throw from Nood. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton.

Add fresh flair

Here are some quick makeover projects to try, that might spur you on to tackle bigger jobs.

Upgrade your outdoor furniture. Give your tables and chairs a clean, light sand and wipe down and you’re ready to try a fresh coat of paint or stain. Consider trying a darker shade like Resene Woodsman Treehouse or Resene Woodsman Banjul for a modern backdrop that looks dramatic with brightly-coloured planters or furniture. Remember to choose the CoolColour version so your chairs don’t heat up as much.

Try painting a set of outdoor chairs in different bold shades like Resene Aloe Vera, Resene Wild Thing, Resene Tequila Sunrise and Resene Now Or Never. If you have painted outdoor furniture, spring or early summer is a great time to give them an annual refresh with a quick paint touch-up.

Top tip: Stain won’t penetrate through old finishes like varnish, wax, oils and polish so they’ll need to be completely sanded away. Always sand with the grain of the timber.

Rethink your outdoor space. Take a fresh look at how you use your outdoor spaces. Do they work? Can you connect different areas with pavers or paths? Getting the most out of your garden, is just the same as any other part of your house. You want to be sure it’s designed to suit your needs.

Would gates or fences add privacy or security? Would moveable screens help protect from winds and other weather. How can you use colour with paint and plants to make the area visually pleasing? Develop a plan to create different use areas in your garden.

Top tip: Using a similar colour palette as you’ve used inside helps create better indoor-outdoor flow.

Create feature walls. There is almost nothing simpler than adding a feature wall to a space, indoors or out, for high impact change with minimal effort and time. Use a bold wallpaper to revive your living room. Give it a summery feel with the breezy botanicals of Resene Wallpaper Collection 38720-1, or just add a dramatic drop of colour with the sunshine shade of Resene Wallpaper Collection 37178-4. If a wall of bold wallpaper isn’t for you, find a pattern you like and frame two or three drops of it as an art feature.

If you prefer to paint, try a bold colour block that elevates whatever shade you have on your other walls. If you have a largely neutral space, go for a strong contrast for maximum effect. For example, if you have three walls in Resene Half Tea try a feature in earthy but bold Resene Moroccan Spice or go darker with Resene Racing Green.

If you have a colour, rather than a neutral, on your three walls try a shade that is complementary in the sense that both shades get a lift when used together. For example, a Resene Big Stone feature wall would give Resene Stonewall a dramatic boost. Resene fandecks and palette cards suggest other shades that work well with every Resene colour, making it simple to find bold combinations.

Top tip: Where possible avoid walls with lots of doors or windows as your feature wall as it can reduce the impact of your feature.

From painting mailboxes, front doors and kitchen cupboards to water blasting, cleaning and staining. There are lots of small jobs that make a big difference as you get your property ready for summer.

For more advice and inspiration, visit your local Resene ColorShop for everything you need.





Give your living room an uplifting seasonal refresh with a wallpapered feature wall. Choose shades that match your existing decor, and you’ll have a fast but very effective makeover. The rear wall is Resene Wallpaper Collection 465327. The side wall and storage unit seating are painted in Resene Half Masala, floor in Resene Triple Rice Cake, coffee table and candleholders in Resene Teak, tall vase in Resene Milk Chocolate, tealight holder in Resene Half Masala, large empty frame in Resene Dark Buff, dark frame and DIY art in Resene Milk Chocolate and Resene Dark Buff and small frame and DIY art in Resene Gold Coast and Resene Half Masala. Chair from Nood, striped and dark cushions from Adairs, cream cushion from H&M Home, rectangle cushion from Freedom, rug from Mocka. Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton.



