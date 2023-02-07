Smith said most people who have viewed the property have no qualms taking on the six-year-old cat called Mark.

While Lodge salesperson Megan Smith has sold some stock with lifestyle properties before, this is the first time in her real estate career that she’s ever added a family pet to a chattels list.

But the unusual item on the chattels or - should that be cat-tels - list isn’t putting interested parties off and instead most people who have viewed the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 9A Elizabeth St, in Beerescourt , are happy to accept the cat with it.

A large contemporary home near central Hamilton is being sold with a curious cat that only has half a tail.

“People are totally ok about it. The house seems to have attracted two types of people art lovers and cat lovers,” she said.

Those art lovers are being drawn in by the impressive art collection adorning the walls which, she said, helps creates a gallery feel.

Built in 2014, the stand-alone four-bedroom, two-bedroom is split over three-levels on a 673sqm section and due to being located down a long driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac created a tranquil and private sanctuary.

“It’s just surrounded by native trees and some really nice bird life. It’s a beautifully designed home with polished concrete floors,” she said.

“People have been impressed. The feedback has been incredible.”





The cat is an added extra for potential buyers of the home. Photo / Supplied





The stylish property goes to auction on February 8. Photo / Supplied

The “cool property” would suit professionals expanding their families or empty nesters wanting a lock and leave near the CBD.

The current vendors have lived at the property since it was built in 2014 and are relocating to the Rangitahi Peninsula in Raglan which has a covenant in place prohibiting cats in order to protect the wildlife.

“We would very much love to take him with us, but we just can’t,” owner Dr David Graham said.

And because of how Mark ended up at the Elizabeth St house, they would like the cat to stay put, if possible, rather than sending him down south to live with one of their daughters.

The cat, who Graham’s daughters named after then rapper Marky Mark who is now known as actor Mark Wahlberg, arrived on their neighbour's doorstep when he was just a kitten six years ago.

The family looked after him for her and put out a missing cat notice. The owner came forward claiming him, but two weeks later Mark arrived back at their front door mewing and he has lived with them ever since.

In that time, the friendly fur ball has made himself at home despite having a major cat-astrophe when he jumped on top of the washing machine and its lid fell on him amputating his tail.

“He keeps on coming back to this house so we thought we better list him on the chattels in the hope that whoever moves in next would like a cat.”





The listing photos also feature the vendors’ dog. Photo / Supplied

Graham said Mark is “pretty chill” and spends most of his time outside at the moment avoiding their dog, but does pop inside in the evenings.

“And when the dog is away, he turns up and demands love and attention and so forth. He’s definitely still at that address – end of story.”

But as well as missing Mark, Graham said they will also miss the house.

“It’s such a wonderful house to live in. It’s modern, it’s well-built, it’s airy, lots of sun exposure – we live in the spa pool outside and it’s a very happy and great place to live. It’s been really well designed and well-built – we’ve really enjoyed it.

The property, which has an RV of $1.345m, was one of four properties that passed in at Lodge's auction room on Wednesday and now has an asking price of $1.2m.

Smith said the owners are extremely realistic about the price in the current market and are keen to move on.

9A Elizabeth Street, in Beerescourt, Hamilton







