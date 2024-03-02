The vendor’s price expectations have significantly changed since the property hit the market in April 2023. It was first listed for sale with a different agency by way of deadline treaty but this soon changed to a fixed price of $1.695m and then $1.595m.

“Must be sold,” said the listing headline on OneRoof. “Price reduced for immediate sale, now $325,000 below CV.”

The New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agents marketing the three-bedroom lock-up-and-leave property at 33C Ocean Road, in Surfdale, said their vendor’s instructions were clear.

A stylish home for sale on Waiheke Island could be the bargain the buy of the year if it’s picked up for its $1.45 million price tag .

The property was then relisted in September with a fixed price of $1.45m, before being withdrawn two months later. After a change of agency, the property was relaunched to market in January with eyes on an auction sale.



Those plans changed and the property was back on the market in its current state. OneRoof reached out to the agents for comment on the sale but have yet to hear back.

What’s clear is that the price tag for the 120sqm cedar home is low for Waiheke, where even well-presented non-beachfront baches have been known to fetch around $2m.

The house itself is off Ocean Road and sits on 2254sqm of private section that’s largely bush.

In their listing, NZ Sotheby’s agents Josh King and Chris Jones said the home was “perfect as either a permanent residence, lock-and-leave, long-term rental or a lucrative Airbnb opportunity”.





The bach at 33C Ocean Road sits on a 2254sqm section. Photo / Supplied





Also on the market is this three-bedroom villa at 19 William Bond Street, in Devonport. Photo / Supplied

“With a modern kitchen, ample storage and large low maintenance section, this well-built property is ready to move in or rent out, making it an enticing investment opportunity,” they said.

“Ignore the CV. This property is seriously for sale as our off-island vendor is consolidating their investments.”

OneRoof records state the property transacted in 2016 for $907,500, although it is not known if this is the price the current owner paid.

Ocean Road is not the only “bargain buy” available in Auckland. In Devonport, where properties typically sell in the $2m-$3m price bracket, a three-bedroom do-up villa is being sold “as is, where is”.

The home, which has a CV of $2.38m and sits on on the most desirable side of William Bond Street, is being marketed for sale by Arizto agent Brett Turnbull.

Turnbull told OneRoof the “as is, where is” designation was set by the trustees of the deceased owner’s estate. “That’s a protective clause. It eliminates any warranty claims.”

Turnbull said that such clauses had become more common in real estate since the Christchurch earthquakes. “It’s not a bowler,” he said of the house. “It’s fully insured. It’s just a protective thing for trustees that know their way around the law.”

The 673m section is large for Devonport, and restoration of the 1910 villa is likely to be a major project for its next owner.

The home and a neighbouring strip of land on a separate title are being sold as a package, he said.

