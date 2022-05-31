But he had been looking for ages for something in the area with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two carparks, and it was pretty hard to find something that fit his criteria and his budget.

The owner, Mitchell Beckett, told OneRoof that when he bought the property it was in a dire state, right down to the holes in the floors.

The three-bedroom character home at 106 Jervois Road, in Herne Bay, was picked up eight years ago for just under $1m and is now for sale with a price tag of $2.198m .

A two-storey villa that was once an eyesore on the border of New Zealand's most expensive suburb has hit the market sporting a stunning new look.

Luckily, he wasn’t daunted by the prospect of a major renovation

Reminiscing about when he bought the property, Beckett says, “The location was great and I could afford it. I’d never done anything like this before but it was great fun and I loved it, and I was able to have everything exactly as I wanted it without skimping on anything.”

That meant a custom-designed kitchen with high-end appliances, ample cupboards and bench space and a casual dining area. Adjoining the kitchen is a large, separate formal dining room with a fireplace and casual sitting area, leading through to an equally large lounge, also with its own fireplace.







The villa when Mitchell Beckett picked it up eight years ago. Photo / Supplied

The existing bathrooms were upgraded and a third bathroom added to give the large master bedroom its own ensuite with twin vanities and shower.



The house is a Heritage B classified property and Beckett has retained many character features. The picket fence and clipped hedges give way to a pathway to the front door paved in ceramic tiles.

Decorative verandah posts, balustrades and fretwork adorn the front of the house, along with a planter box and finial on the upper storey. Inside on the ground floor are decorative skirting and scotias, and high panelled ceilings.

Plenty of windows, good light, an all-white colour palette and high ceilings give both levels of the house a feeling of space.

“When people first see the house they’re always surprised at how spacious it is inside. Looks are deceptive,” Beckett says.

When he had finished with the interior re-design, Beckett turned his attention to the outdoors. “I’d done the whole house and I was like: what will I do out there.”





When the current homeowner bought this Heritage B classified property, there were holes on the floor. Photo / Supplied





At the back of the home is a private entertainment area and beyond that is off-street parking for two vehicles. Photo / Supplied

At the rear of the property there was a sloping space which is now a well-designed, private entertainment area that has been set up for summer barbecues and winter spas.

Beyond that are the two car parks that were on his original wishlist. To complete the picture of this historic gem, there’s even a little sea view across the harbour to the Chelsea Sugar factory, framed between two buildings.

“And if you move a little further to the left there’s a peep of sea over the apartments, and you can see the sunsets,” Beckett says. “You can’t beat the location – it’s a very private, quiet sanctuary when you’re inside, and you can look out the windows and see the world going by.”

106 Jervois Road is listed with Marty Hall and Heather Lanting of Ray White Ponsonby.