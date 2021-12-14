“The Lakeside Quarter development will take up the last remaining land at Stonefields, so the demand will be high,” Bayleys national director of projects, Suzie Wigglesworth, says.

Set in the established and thriving Stonefields residential community in Mount Wellington, 12km from downtown Auckland, Lakeside One will offer families with an appreciation of superior design an unparalleled opportunity to live in the popular neighbourhood.

The 44 homes, conceived by award-winning architects Warren and Mahoney, are due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Continuing their reputation for delivering stylish and flourishing communities, the Templeton Group’s first phase of their Lakeside Quarter development, Lakeside One , is set for release.





Lakeside One will offer families an unparalleled opportunity to live in the popular neighbourhood of Stonefields. Photo / Supplied

Lakeside One on Tephra Boulevard in Stonefields will feature a variety of homes in four configurations, offering buyers a diverse selection of layout and position.

Beautifully crafted homes with modern appeal was a fundamental part of the brief. A menage of stone, timber and steel cladding front the homes.

Raked concrete references the area’s natural surrounds and volcanic heritage-the homes were designed to merge effortlessly with the natural contours of the surrounding land.





Premium fittings and appliances are appointed throughout with roomy living areas and generous bedrooms. Photo / Supplied

Wide avenues and basalt pathways weave throughout the development for residents to explore. The homes feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light hues, engaging every inch of light into the homes.

Premium fittings and appliances are appointed throughout. Roomy living areas and generous bedrooms deliver natural, relaxed and ample interior spaces.

Enveloped by the existing lakes and wetlands, and bordering the larger Stonefields community, the homes are surrounded by an abundance of walking tracks and green spaces.





Wide avenues and basalt pathways will weave throughout the development for residents to explore. Photo / Supplied





The 44 homes at Lakeside One are due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Photo / Supplied

The community is within minutes to the Lunn Avenue shops and eateries, and within quick reach of the city and the nearby beaches of Kohimarama and Mission Bay.

The location is enough removed from the bustle, while being sufficiently surrounded by quality amenity.

Lakeside Quarter’s next phase will see the launch of apartments, but Wigglesworth highlights Lakeside One is all about the larger family homes.





There has been a lot of interest from families looking to upgrade to something newer and larger. Photo / Supplied





A menage of stone, timber and steel cladding front the homes. Photo / Supplied

Ranging from four to six bedrooms, “these are definitely homes for the family, and that’s where the interest is coming from,” she says.

“We’ve got a lot of attention from buyers in the area looking to upgrade; a good portion already live at Stonefields, love the area and want to move into something newer.

“A lot of the attraction is with Stonefields itself. It’s close to everything, has everything a family needs and it’s a great place to live and play; people love living there.”





The homes range from four to six bedrooms, three to four bathrooms and are priced to sell from $2.2m. Photo / Supplied

Wigglesworth says the properties have already gained substantial interest.

With a deposit of 10%, remainder to be paid on completion, she adds it’s a prudent opportunity for buyers to secure a beautiful home in one of Stonefields’ last, but arguably one of the best developments in the neighbourhood.

Lakeside One homes are priced to sell from $2.2 million. Julie Quinton, Trent Quinton and Paula Halford of Bayleys are marketing Lakeside One. Visit lakesideone.co.nz





Show suite now open daily from 11-1PM or by private appointments

31 Stonefields Avenue, Stonefields.





- Sponsored by Bayleys



