The good news is it’s not as black and white and gloss or matte, there are mid-sheen options that offer flexibility to suit your space.

From high gloss to flat finishes, each has qualities that make it suitable for different use areas. There’s a trend factor in the choice of finish as well, where once high gloss finishes were all the rage, these days lower sheen finishes, with a softer look and an ability to hide flaws, are much more common.

Once you’ve chosen your colours and are about to get started on your amazing home makeover, there’s one more question to think about. What type of finish should you use?

Gloss - As the name suggests, these paints have a highly reflective surface. On the upside this makes them hardwearing and easier to clean, making them practical for high-use areas prone to fingerprints and dirt, such as kitchens, bathrooms and kids’ play areas. However, the more reflective finish does mean gloss finishes can highlight any dents, bumps or other imperfections in the surface. Outside, high gloss finishes on window trims or key architectural features will really make them ‘pop’. Try a high-gloss vivid colour for a dramatic front door using Resene Enamacryl gloss waterborne enamel, or for a high-gloss on weatherboards use Resene Hi-Glo gloss waterborne paint.

Semi-gloss - With a slightly less-reflective surface than a gloss finish, semi-gloss paints are a little more forgiving on imperfections while still being easy to clean and stain resistant. They’re well suited for wooden cabinetry or furniture as well as exterior weatherboards and cement-based surfaces. For exterior weatherboards use Resene Sonyx 101 semi-gloss waterborne paint and for trim and joinery inside and out use Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss waterborne enamel.

Satin - Sitting at the mid-point on the gloss spectrum, satin finishes tend to have more depth than matte or flat finishes but are less stain resistant than gloss or semi-gloss, though still robust enough for wipe-downs. They can work well in high-moisture areas like bathrooms as they won’t show drips. Try Resene Aquaclear Satin as a clear finish over your timber surfaces to protect the timber and allow its natural beauty to show through.





As well as being practical for indoor surfaces, semi-gloss finishes, such as Resene Lustacryl, are well suited to exterior wooden surfaces and furniture. This wall is painted in Resene Triple Merino, the decking is Resene Woodsman Tiri, and the screen is Resene Big Stone with Resene Bounty trim. The medium-sized plant pot is Resene Alabaster, the ombre pot is Resene Half Gull Grey and Resene Balderdash and braided pot is Resene Bluff. Project by Kate Alexander. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Low sheen – This tends to be the most popular finish for interior broadwall areas and is a safe choice where some sheen is desired but good cleaning properties are necessary, such as in living areas, hallways, bedrooms and playrooms. Outside low sheen finishes are good over timber, concrete and plaster finishes. Use Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen through all rooms from living areas to wet areas like bathrooms. Outside, use Resene Lumbersider on weatherboards and fences or use Resene X-200, a weathertight coating, over plaster finishes.

Flat - As they diffuse light, flat paints are better at concealing any surface imperfections. However, the matte finish may trap more dust and be more difficult to clean than higher sheen paints. Use in master bedrooms and more formal dining and living areas to accentuate the moodiness of darker and more weathered colours, rather than in high use family spaces. Flat finishes are also excellent on ceilings. Use Resene SpaceCote Flat on ceilings for an easy to wipe clean finish.

View the sheen level boards at your local Resene ColorShop to see how a colour looks finished in different sheen levels.

Top tip: Resene SpaceCote Clear can bring high-gloss durability to a flatter finish without the problem of showing up every flaw in the surface. Try it on bold coloured feature walls or use it to adjust the sheen level of your interior colour.

Does colour make a difference?





Flat finishes, such as Resene SpaceCote Flat, lend a luxurious touch to more formal spaces where walls and surfaces don’t require frequent cleaning. This bold rectangle in Resene Hot Toddy frames a statement couch. The rest of the wall is Resene Nero. The peg stool and tabletop are Resene Half Gravel, and the table legs are Resene Double Merino. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Once you’ve thought about how your space will be used, it’s a good idea to use Resene testpots to try your chosen colour in your chosen finish to check if the finish changes the appearance. Colours usually appear muddier or darker in a flat finish and high-gloss finishes will reflect more light impacting the appearance of the colour and making it seem cleaner and brighter.

If you have chosen dark, rich shades try going lower in sheen to accentuate their depth of hue.

While you’re testing, it’s also a good idea to look at the surface from different angles, as different sheen levels will reflect the light in different ways depending on the angle it’s viewed at. For example, some low sheen finishes may look very matte when viewed straight on but show a sheen when viewed from an angle. Remember to adjust your lighting too if you are changing from a very light to a very dark finish, or vice versa.

Mix your finishes

If your colour scheme is quite monochrome, or you just want to add subtle visual interest to a space you can try mixing different finishes in one room. You could try low sheen walls and a flat finish ceiling with high gloss trims. Or try a high gloss finish on any architectural features or furnishings you want to highlight against a flatter background.

It’s a subtle but effective way of adding depth and texture to your room. If you really like the aesthetics of a high gloss finish but worry about it showing dents or bumps on your walls, just adding notes of gloss on window trims or even a piece of furniture could be the answer.





The robust and easy-clean finish of high gloss surfaces make them well suited to areas such as children’s playrooms. For this fun roadway room the walls are Resene Salt Pan (top), and Resene Highland (bottom), with Resene Trojan mountains and Resene Bubble White snow caps. The roadway is Resene Shark with lines in Resene Broom. The floor is Resene Highland. The toy box is Resene Sebedee with a lid in Resene Broom. The chair is Resene Anise, while the shelves are Resene Java (left) and Resene Japanese Laurel (right). The accessories on the shelves are painted Resene Japanese Laurel (green bowl), Resene Anise, Resene Sebedee, Resene Bubble White, and Resene Java. Project by Laura Lynn Johnston. Image by Bryce Carleton.

Fun and fancy finishes

Beyond choosing a level of sheen for your paint finish you can try something a little more creative for a dramatic effect.

Try Resene FX Faux Rust Effect on wooden, concrete or plaster surfaces to create an aged and industrial style rust-like finish. Once applied the look will continue to develop as the coating ages. You can leave it as is or protect it with a clear finish such as Resene Waterborne Aquapel.

For something with glittering glamour, try a metallic finish using Resene FX Metallic, suitable for most interior and exterior surfaces. Try traditional metallics like gold, silver or copper or experiment with different shades like Resene FX Metallic Sputnik to resemble the night sky or the warm pink of Resene FX Metallic Sugar and Spice. For a pearlescent finish try Resene FX Pearl Shimmer over your base colour.

Test out options first using Resene testpots until you find the combination that suits you.

