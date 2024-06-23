Dusted terracotta peach shades like Resene Dawn Glow or Resene Tuscany perfectly echo the peach and soft blues found in Resene Wallpaper Collection SUM005. Stain flooring in Resene Colorwood Natural and add a fresh neutral with a yellow-peach tone like Resene Quarter Solitaire as a contrast in a connecting room.

Its slightly sunnier, subtler and more complex cousin is now stepping into the limelight. Even before Peach Fuzz was named as Pantone’s colour of the year for 2024, we were already gravitating to peachy shades, ranging from pastel coral pinks, like Resene Sakura, all the way through to earthy, bolder terracotta, like Resene Tuscany.

Remember back in the early 2010s when ‘Millennial Pink’ was everywhere? That sweet but subtle, almost peach-toned pink that popped up everywhere, beloved for its versatility and used widely as a coloured neutral in interiors?

In season

Resene colour expert Jackie Nicholls says our current fondness for all things peach when it comes to interior colours is partly linked to our natural desire to seek out the uplifting and comforting.

“People have an emotional response to colours and warm friendly colours can elevate your mood. Mixes of salmon, orange and soft pink are fun and uplifting to have in your interior, without overpowering the space.

“They fit effortlessly into a retro or vintage-styled home but can also add a welcoming warm touch to a modern environment.”

Another aspect of their appeal, Jackie says, is that they are versatile, sitting in a spectrum from pale pink to muted oranges. This means peach colours play well with a lot of other shades, working both as accent colours or to cover larger areas, making them a great choice when you want to get a little bit experimental and adventurous.

“Used artfully, wrapping around a corner of a room, the transformation can be dramatic when you use different peach tones. Have a look at Resene Dawn Chorus, which is a complex colour that’s very close to the Pantone colour of the year, Peach Fuzz, or try Resene Florentine Pink for a shade that is slightly more vivacious and orange-tinged.

“There are no rules. Even used just as a colour block on the wall to frame a key furniture item, or as a horizontal band across a stretch of tall wall, these colours can be enough to make a huge difference to the feel of a room.

“Think outside the square when you use these colours. They can be fun to try in unexpected areas like ceilings.” Jackie says. A shade like coral Resene Paper Doll will be eye-catching on a ceiling, without overwhelming the space. Go all-in on pastels by pairing them with soft aqua Resene Reservoir and off-white Resene Barely There. For a bolder combination try it with dark Resene Timber Green.

Jackie says brighter peach tones like Resene Florentine Pink, Resene Tropical and Resene Beethoven can work beautifully in surprise notes, inside drawers, on the back of shelves or inside cupboards to give you a burst of uplifting colour every time you see them.





Orange-hued apricot shades work well with both deep blues and forest greens for a bold, warm yet simple living room. Walls painted in Resene Manhattan with floor stained in Resene Colorwood Shade. Skirting painted in Resene Chelsea Gem, side table in Resene Bush, stool in Resene Tangaroa, vase in Resene Madison, jug in Resene Bush and DIY artwork in Resene Madison, Resene Bush, Resene Tangaroa, Resene Chelsea Gem, Resene Manhattan and Resene Cod Grey. Mat from nest-direct.com, sofa from Danske Møbler, glass vase from Freedom. Project by Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton.

Refresh your neutrals

Opting for subtly peach or ‘nude’ shades can work effectively the same way you might traditionally use whites and creams to create a clean neutral background in your room.

Try subtle beiges like Resene Quarter Biscotti or Resene Quarter Albescent White for hints of peachy-pink in your neutrals that can work well layered with bolder, but still muted peach shades like Resene Awaken and Resene Bone.

To create a warm spin on the classic black and white monochrome, Jackie suggests pairing Resene Quarter Albescent White with inky blue-black Resene Jaguar and filling your space with leafy green plants which will really pop against the monochrome and add life and movement. Consider finishing the look with just one or two notes of orange-toned peach Resene Japonica or Resene Sebedee.

Greyed neutrals can also work well as a background colour, or contrast note with peach tones. Jackie suggests trying earthy apricot Resene Awaken with subtle grey-white Resene Half Athens Grey and strong steel-grey Resene Scarpa Flow.

For a more colourful, yet still neutral approach that invokes the shades of sunrise or sunset try building up layers of analogous peach shades. Start with a pastel apricot like Resene Romantic, add trim in the more neutral Resene Karry, then add decor pieces or furniture and fittings in shades like Resene Roxy, Resene Rose Of Sharon and the deeper sunset glow of Resene Ayers Rock. For contrast add touches of a shaded olive green like Resene Evolution.





The peachy accents in this wallpaper design add a punch of contrast to the layers of green in this creative sitting area. Wallpaper squares are Resene Wallpaper Collection 384503, with painted squares in Resene Smashed Avocado, Resene Dell and Resene Green Leaf. The floor is painted in a base layer of Resene Triple Foundry with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Waiouru and Resene Vantage Point. Plinths in Resene Dell, lampshade in Resene Green Leaf and small pot in Resene Pendragon. Chair from Forma. Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton.

Combining the trends

Greens and blues are always popular paint colours because, like peach tones, they cover a large spectrum of shades making them extremely versatile. It also means that in the right combinations, shades of green and blue can partner with peach to create quite spectacular colour palettes.

Different shades of blue and green work extremely well with different shades of orange, yellow, red and pink, all of which can be found in varying shades of peach, which, on the colour wheel can be found in different hues, from red to yellow. All of that spells versatility and opens doors to some creative colour combinations.

To create a beautiful colour scheme that is soothing and earthy, try muted versions of peach like Resene Awaken and a soft blue such as Resene Watermark, paired with a sweet cream like Resene Meringue. For a similar effect in green and peach, try pink-toned Resene Sakura with earthy Resene Contour and crisp Resene Black White.

For richer, more colour-saturated combinations try vibrant Resene Sunglo with violet blue Resene Paua or try terracotta Resene Apple Blossom or deep forest Resene Olive Green.

For a more dreamy, breezy finish opt for pastel combinations like peachy Resene Sandy Beach, with pale blue-green Resene Jet Stream and the lavender blue of Resene Hawkes Blue.

Top tip: Add texture to your terracotta or peachy finish for the look of a desert oasis or Mediterranean villa but try shades like Resene Sante Fe or Resene Whiskey Sour mixed with Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect. Or use Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with a paler neutral such as Resene Swiss Coffee or Resene Sazerac to create a sponged or lime washed effect.

Ready to pick peach? Find your favourite paint colours and wallpapers at your local Resene ColorShop. Bring in photos of your project and the Resene ColorShop team can help you with everything you need from prep to painting and papering.



