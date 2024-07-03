“Been a bit quiet on here as there have been major changes happening for us. We have decided to reluctantly leave our beautiful beachside home and head north – to stalk our son. Actually for a variety of reasons but stalking Zac sounds better!” the post said.

Gibney posted on Instagram in March that she and producer husband Richard Bell were “reluctantly” selling their beautiful countryside home to head north.

Gibney, best known for her roles in Packed to the Rafters and The Flying Doctors, had decided to list the five-bedroom home on Taieri Mouth Road earlier this year to move closer to her son.

She thanked Dunedin for being her “haven”, adding she would miss it and its beautiful people. “On to new adventures. Love you Dunners.”

Gibney and Bell purchased the house in 2017. It was designed by renowned South Island architect firm McCoy Wixon, and is located on 12.5 hectares of land that comes with 17 paddocks and a blue gum plantation.



During the marketing campaign, the property had an asking price of $2.45 million before the agents switched to price by negotiation. It was declared as sold on July 2.

Listing Bayleys agents Kylie Cashmore and Anita Greene had described the property as “relaxed luxury” with “immersive ocean views and “countryside allure”.

Greene told OneRoof interest in the property had been high. “It was one of those homes where there was enquiry most days – people looking for their permanent home, rather than second-home buyers,” she said.





Gibney in her hit show Packed to the Rafters with co-star Erik Thomson. Photo / Supplied





The schist fireplace matches the home's attractive exterior. Photo / Supplied

“People were drawn to the architecture and those views. The house was stunning and it felt like a big country lodge.”

Greene could not disclose the buyer’s identity or the sale price, but she confirmed that the home had sold for “around expectations.”

Gibney’s acting career started off in Australia when she was 18 and she lived there for 33 years.



She previously told media that her son Zac had fallen in love with the outdoor lifestyle and skiing while his parents had been working on their hit show Wanted in Queenstown and hadn’t wanted to leave.

They instead relocated from Australia to Dunedin that year. When son Zac moved to Wellington in 2022 to study acting at Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School, she was reported as saying she had considered moving closer to him, but decided against it at the time.





The luxury home is perched on 12.5ha overlooking the ocean. Photo / Supplied

During her time in the South Island, she has been the executive producer and star of comedy-drama television series Under the Vines, which is filmed in Central Otago. Filming for the third season wrapped up at the end of last year and is expected to air later this year.

Gibney began her acting career in Australia when she was 18 years old and became a household name on both sides of the ditch in the mid-1980s for her role as mechanic Emma Plimpton on Flying Doctors. Her family, including her mum, still lives in Brisbane.

