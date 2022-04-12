The Pacifica's owners, Melbourne-based luxury apartment developer Hengyi Pacific, had decided to relaunch the penthouse, and offer buyers the option of buying the entire 1219sqm space or one of three smaller separate spaces.

The property has been on the market now for almost four years and had until February this year been priced at $42.8 million.

The marketing campaign for the top-floor apartment in the Pacifica, in Auckland CBD, has been relaunched after a tender campaign that closed at the end of last month failed to secure a buyer.

The super-penthouse in New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower has got a new asking price: $36 million.

However, despite positive interest from buyers - both in New Zealand and overseas - the super-penthouse is back on the market with an asking price of $36m.

The carved-up apartments have also been given price tags: $7.89m for a 263sqm single-level three-bedroom apartment; $9.5m for a 307sqm three-bedroom single-level apartment; and $19.8m for a 635sqm split-level four-bedroom apartment.

All four options were being offered as warm shells, which means buyers will have spend more to furnish the apartments.



The listing agent for the penthouse spaces, Pene Milne, from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, told OneRoof: “We had positive interest for all of the options, which shows the luxury market is hugely active.

“Interest was from a mix of offshore buyers and Kiwis - it had a real breadth of appeal.”





the penthouse is being sold as a warm shell, without fixtures and fittings, but architectural renders show how it might look finished. Photo / Supplied

Offering the spaces as warm shells allowed buyers the option to complete their apartment to their own design, Milne said. Marketing images on the listings are architectural renders of the original designs to assist visualising the space.

“We’re still working through interest, there are multiple options, but the simplest is that most people at this level want to make their own designs,” Milne told OneRoof.

She added that buyers would fit out their apartments with the “pinnacle of luxury finishes, the highest specifications.”

Milne said that the per square metre price for the Pacifica warm shells of around $30,000 compares well to other luxury apartments around the city which are fetching between $30,000 to $43,000, finished.





The 57-floor Pacifica is New Zealand's tallest residential tower. Photo / Michael Craig

“A luxury fit out could run in the vicinity of $8000 to $10,000 per square metre,” she said, adding that lucky buyers would have the “bonus” of accessing a job lot of gib that had already been craned up to the penthouses during the build.

She said that price tags did not include car-parks, as buyers would have to negotiate a package depending on how many they wanted with their apartment.





Buyers will fit out their apartments with top level finishes that may add another $10,000 per square metre to their spend. Photo / Supplied

The tower hit headlines last August when a car-park in the building sold under the hammer for $288,000 to a Pacifica resident.



