Buying off the plan allowed Sophie to get her financial “ducks in a row” and dream about how she would put her own stamp on her new place. “Because I bought the apartment a year ago, I had plenty of time to pre-plan. I had Pinterest boards, and was slowly buying pieces. It’s so important to be smart about space.”

Sophie bought her first home in a Kāinga Ora’s Northcote Development last year – she’s one of many Aucklanders choosing apartment living. Sophie knew the apartment’s developer was working with government agency Kāinga Ora, which gave her peace of mind, “that trust and that credibility is there,” she says.

Low-maintenance apartments and terraced homes are a great option for first-home buyers, particularly for busy urban people and buyers on a budget. It also leaves a bit of cash in the bank for the fun stuff, like furnishings and interior decorating.





Jamie Durrant of Durrant Design

Jamie Durrant, head interior designer for Mike Greer Homes Auckland and owner of Durrant Design, has a few tips for people setting up a new home.

“Once you have a budget for your interior items, consider buying the lounge suite or armchairs second-hand. By investing in some more expensive and higher quality decor items such as cushions, throws and rugs, your lounge set-up will look so inviting and luxurious, without the price tag.”

Window treatments are important in terrace homes and you don't have to blow your budget to have nice, custom-made treatments that will last for years. “I suggest keeping the look light and fresh. This will make the rooms feel larger and the window treatments will go with any interior decor and furniture you have. This way, you will get more longevity out of them.”

Neutral colours are a practical choice across the board, Jamie says. “Keep walls and floors neutral and add colour through decor, furnishings and wall art. That way it can be swapped out later, it’s more practical in the long-run.”





Quality new-build homes in existing neighbourhoods



The Kāinga Ora urban development team works with award-winning architects, respected builders, urban planners and local communities to deliver homes and neighbourhoods that will be a pleasure to live in for generations to come.

By partnering with experienced builders and developers, Kāinga Ora is bringing a mix of homes to each neighbourhood: apartments, walk-up apartments, terraces, duplexes and standalone homes. Open market and KiwiBuild homes are available to buy ‘off the plans’ at fixed prices, alongside new state housing to replace old state houses.

Every home built in a Kāinga Ora-led development must achieve a 6 Homestar rating or higher, which means the homes are energy- and water-efficient and built from quality materials. A 6 Homestar home is easier to keep warm and dry and will most likely save you money on your power bills.

‘Homestar’ is an independent national rating tool that measures the environmental impact of houses built in New Zealand. It tests for the quantity of insulation, orientation of the house and use of natural light, ventilation, use of efficient and low emission space and water heaters, as well as lighting, use of on-site renewable electricity sources, and water-efficient features.

The average Kiwi house would achieve a 2-3 Homestar rating, while the average new house built to the NZ Building code would achieve a 3-4 Homestar rating.

And of course, location is always key when buying a home. Kāinga Ora developments are in existing Auckland neighbourhoods, with convenient transport links and amenities.

As the government agency tasked with the delivery of thousands of new homes across Auckland, Kāinga Ora is pouring significant investment into enhancing the character of its development areas.

Whether you’re buying an apartment, terrace home or standalone home, Kāinga Ora-led developments have the benefit of upgraded local spaces to enjoy the outdoors – such as improved walkways and pocket parks.

The decision to buy in one of the Kāinga Ora-led developments at Northcote, Hobsonville Point, Roskill, Mangere or Tāmaki comes with plenty of reassurance you’re making a smart move.

- This content was supplied by Kāinga Ora