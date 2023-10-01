In 2008, John and Mary Kidston bought the pub from Colman and in 2016, Joanna Kidston and her husband Steve Little bought it from her parents.

The hotel has had various owners and alterations but its sale to Auckland businessman Barry Colman and his late wife Cushla Martini, in 2001 marked a new beginning. Martini lovingly restored the hotel, unearthing period details that had previously been hidden, and added a large conservatory, but sadly died before the project was completed.

The bay in which the establishment is situated was originally known as Mansford Town - and the hotel as The Crescent, but both names were changed around 100 years ago as a tribute to local pioneers, David and Hannah Carey.

The historic Carey’s Bay Historic Hotel Pub and Seafood Restaurant was built almost 150 years ago in 1874 and over many decades has cemented its place as an integral part of community life at Port Chalmers, 10 kilometres inside the picturesque Otago Harbour.

“So, I’ve been running it for 15 years now, and no two days are ever the same,” Kidston says.

She oversaw extensive renovations to the apartment upstairs, where she lives with Little.

“We’ve restored almost everything, replacing ceilings, walls and floors and we put in a kitchen, because there wasn’t one before. It’s a large apartment with four bedrooms, although I use one as an office plus three bathrooms, a dining room, library and lounge.”





The décor is stylish and understated, featuring a clever mix of modern and heritage features. The apartment also has its own, private outdoor living space.

Downstairs is what Kidston describes as ‘a bit of a Victorian rabbit warren,’ but it’s a layout that works remarkably well with an intimate snug for small gatherings – up to 14 people, and a cosy lounge with a fireplace, seating 30.

The main bar also has a fireplace, plus tables and chairs and bar leaners. The conservatory takes 50 people while another 80 can be accommodated outside, where the harbour views are magnificent.

This significant capacity is especially important in summer when up to 120 cruise ships visit Dunedin and busloads of passengers make their way to Port Chalmers.

“The business has really grown a lot. When I started as bar manager, we had 10 staff and now we have 35,” says Kidston.

The bar opens at 9am each day for coffee. While it’s always been busy in the mornings, she’s noticed an increase in numbers since the last section of the much-anticipated 10km long shared pathway from Dunedin was opened in August.

“There are loads of walkers and cyclists arriving, so we’ve put in bike racks – and even added extra staff to keep the coffees and scones coming.”

Lunch runs from 11am to 3pm, with dinner from 5pm until closing time.

The Carey’s Bay Hotel’s menu focuses on seafood, showcasing fish caught by local fishermen along with local clams and scallops, while mussels come from Blenheim and there is also a wide selection of non-seafood, vegetarian and vegan dishes.





People living locally are without a doubt the establishment’s most loyal customers, and the hotel’s social club is so popular, there’s a waiting list of residents wanting to join.

“It’s a fantastic community here and several generations of families come in. Friday night is locals’ night, and we have a bar tab draw which jackpots, but must be won when it gets to $500, so on those weeks the place is packed!”

Port Chalmers has always been known for its arty vibe and singer Nadia Read was the first staff member Kidston employed. Late artist Ralph Hotere was once a regular customer and Cushla Martini bought and displayed a number of his paintings in the hotel during her tenure.

Visiting stars are frequently seen at the hotel and during winter this year Kidston was thrilled to host the Australian Wallabies, with players enjoying lunch in the bar.

Kidston and Little have decided that it’s time for a quieter life and she says she’s pleased to be selling a property and business that is doing extremely well.

“And who knows, maybe a new owner would do things differently, but I’m confident we’ll be leaving it in good heart.”

Pam Mulder of LJ Hooker in Dunedin is marketing the property and business, which she expects to appeal to a range of potential buyers.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase a proven business with a great history and a well-established local client-base, plus an international reputation as a destination pub and restaurant - and luxury owner or manager’s accommodation on site.

Kidston suggests that two couples could perhaps buy the hotel, running it together tosplit the workload or somebody wanting a harbourside apartment could live there and lease the business downstairs to another party.

“There are so many exciting possibilities.”



