Now that much of the preparation to execute the vision is in place, the team at Wyborn Capital are looking for occupiers to come and take pole position on the high-profile southern corner premises on the site known as Pilkington Park A.

Andrew Reed, General Manager at Wyborn Capital, notes that the plan is to “reposition the property into a market-leading industrial business park accommodating businesses with various requirements.”

Wyborn Capital who purchased the site last year through Colliers have plans to masterfully pivot the 7.35ha industrial site at 169-171 Pilkington Road into a high-profile industrial hub, which has been dubbed Pilkington Park.

At a time when Auckland’s overall industrial vacancy rate remains near record lows, premier grade, modern industrial warehouse and office space at the master-planned transformation of the former Pernod Ricard site has become available to lease.

Hamish West, Industrial Director at Colliers, who is marketing the property with colleagues Brad Johnston and Greg Goldfinch, notes that Pilkington A is an exceptionally appointed premises that is going to be highly attractive to a wide variety of users from the flourishing industrial sector.

“Area A provides 6,347 square metres of modern warehousing space, with a stud height of 9.8 metres and access via five roller doors. There is a large 1,776 square metre drive through canopy with ease of access through the well-appointed entry and exit space.

“Adding to the attractiveness of the opportunity to lease the warehouse space is the appropriately sized, 560 square metres of office accommodation split over two levels as well as proposed new cafeteria facilities.

“Equipped with easy access, a large container drop-off area, unloading zones and storage, moving around the Park is a breeze.

“And, with existing racking already in place, this space is ready to go,” says West.

Brad Johnston, Industrial Director at Colliers notes the Park’s surrounds make this a compelling option for occupiers.

“Pilkington Park will offer solutions for a number of warehouse, storage and distribution users that understand the benefits for their business and their staff of being set amongst thriving surrounds.

“While the building functionality, access and manoeuvrability across Pilkington Park can be considered first-class, it is the additional amenity at the Park and in the surrounding area that makes Pilkington Park A a significant drawcard for occupiers.

“Pilkington Park offers workers an onsite café, childcare centre and ample onsite staff amenities.

“There will be a fully-secured site with 24-hour access control and state-of-the-art security systems. A dedicated Property Manager will provide additional support for the day-to-day operations as well.

Greg Goldfinch, Industrial National Director at Colliers, says not only is position a fundamental benefit, location is key to the premises appeal.

“The site is superbly positioned within one of Auckland’s most significant growth nodes, only 13km from the CBD.

“It is within a catchment area that has undergone significant development in recent years, including the master-planned Stonefields residential community and the expanding Lunn Avenue retail precinct.

“Strategically located in the heart of the Tāmaki Regeneration Precinct, Pilkington Park is nestled within one of Auckland’s major growth centres undergoing significant transformation with residents expected to grow from 18,000 to 60,000 by 2043.

“This is an industrial hub with exceptional proximity to roading links, public transport, the airport and Auckland CBD, it’s the opportune location to operate a business from.

“The recently completed AMETI roading development links neighbouring Panmure with the Mt Wellington Highway and creates excellent access to one of our cities most affluent areas, Eastern Bays.

“Panmure and Glen Innes Train Stations provide public transport for the new occupier’s workforce within strolling distance, while a 11km shared cycleway and pedestrian loop will be operating in the next three to five years.

West says the industrial sector’s long-term strength and resilience over the past year from a thriving industry boosted by many essential services, logistics and construction likely means the premier space for lease at Pilkington Park will be keenly sought after.

“Vacancy remains low, future supply is limited, and developable land is scarce. All of these factors mean we are likely to see a buoyant industrial leasing market well into the future.

“Occupiers who are ready to benefit from Pilkington Park will need to move quickly to secure their position”.



