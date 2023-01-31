“Greg has an incredibly strong commercial background, with more than 30 years of experience working alongside real estate professionals in a variety of roles and in advertising and marketing, including at NZME,” he said.

Michael Boggs, chief executive of OneRoof's owner, NZME, said he was thrilled to have Mr Hornblow lead the property portal in its next phase of growth.

Mr Hornblow comes to OneRoof with strong real estate and media credentials. He was general manager of Bayleys Realty Group for more than a decade and before that head of sales for the publisher of the New Zealand Herald.

Real estate listing portal OneRoof.co.nz has appointed Greg Hornblow as its new chief.

“His passion for the real estate industry and proven track record will ensure OneRoof is well placed to create further value for our agent partners.”

Mr Hornblow replaces former MediaWorks CEO Paul Maher at the helm of OneRoof.

Mr Maher stood down from the post in January after playing a crucial role over the past two years driving the business to deliver its 2023 strategic goals.

Mr Hornblow said: “When NZME launched OneRoof in 2018, its mission was to build NZ's biggest real estate media business by helping Kiwis make better property decisions.

“In just four-and-a-half years, OneRoof has firmly cemented itself as the number two listings portal and, through its cross-platform assets, is on target to achieve its mission.

“Nielsen Online Audience Ratings showed OneRoof's audience for December 2022 was 595,000, closing the gap with Trade Me and making the platform 60% larger than realestate.co.nz.”

Mr Hornblow said he was excited to take the business forward into its sixth year.

“OneRoof possesses a strong, comprehensive and competitive offering – and I’m looking forward to seeing how we can continue to grow its audience and make its offering even more indispensable to the real estate industry and consumers alike.”



