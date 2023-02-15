Bayleys listing agent Leo Baas said there is nothing else like it in New Plymouth.

The new buyer has options as it can be bought either in its entirety or split into the main three-bedroom residence with one two-bedroom apartments and, separately, as four one-bedroom apartments.

The large property at 14 Findlay Street, in Moturoa , boasts spectacular views of the port and coast and comprises a main three-bedroom home plus five additional apartments.

A massive six-level property offering a unique home and income proposition could become one of New Plymouth’s most expensive properties as agents say the city has Auckland-style homes for a fraction of the price.

The property is being sold by tender, but Baas said the entire property has a price indication in the $4 million range.

Should the property sell in its entirety for this price, it would become one of the region’s most expensive, he said.

The record sale price for New Plymouth is currently held by a modern five-bedroom, four-bathroom home on Courtenay Street in Strandon which sold for $5.5m in June last year, OneRoof Valocity figures show.

More recently an original 1970s property on Hamblyn Street in Strandon sold for $3.725m in December last year and the month earlier a beachfront holiday home on Messenger Terrace fetched $3.015m.

“In terms of putting a value on it, it’s quite difficult because there’s no comparable data on it. Plenty of beautiful homes, but there’s nothing with five apartments that go with it and the apartments are very upmarket.”

But the RV of $550,000 is “irrelevant” and appears to refer to just one of the six dwellings which are all on separate titles.

“It just doesn’t stack up at all,” Baas said of the RV.

All the apartments have been recently renovated and two have only been added onto the complex about five years ago. The main residence includes a massive open-plan living area, designer kitchen with a granite benchtop and LED cocktail cabinet and a conservatory that opens onto a covered deck with an automatic louvre roof for summer and infrared heater for winter.

“Everything they’ve done, they’ve done to an absolute high standard. All the fixtures and fittings – just everything is really high-spec.”

The owners currently live in the main home and rent the four apartments out long-term, but are looking for a new challenge.





The property boasts five separate apartments and a main home but it could be turned into one single residence. Photo / Supplied





The décor is upmarket and modern, says the listing agent. Photo / Supplied

“The job is finished. It’s all ready to go, they just need to get their teeth into something else – whatever that might be.”

New Plymouth is still relatively affordable compared to the main centres, he said, and the same property in Wellington or Auckland would be considerably more.

“The views alone, it’s hard to put a price on that.”

While Baas said the property could suit a retired farmer, it may also suit someone looking to semi-retire in Taranaki.

“I think the buyer could come from anywhere and that’s why we have a marketing campaign nationwide as this is not simply something that you would target Taranaki people – you would really have to spread the wings and find somebody from wherever.

“So, it could be somebody local, but it is very likely to be somebody from other centres looking to perhaps semi-retire in Taranaki.”

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom property on Nevada Drive in Merrilands is also being marketed as home and income, and encourages buyers with over $4.7m to inspect.

The large renovated home includes an indoor swimming pool on a 1.18ha site with over 6000 avocado trees.

Meanwhile, an architecturally-designed luxury three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 13 Washer Road, in Omata, with breathtaking views is taking enquiries over $3.9m.

First National listing agent Jamie Gemmell said the Tapuae Country Estate was a gated community and all the properties in it were very high-end.





13 Washer Road, in Omata, New Plymouth, is searching for buyers with budgets of $3.9m-plus. Photo / Supplied





A three-bedroom character home for sale at 116 Carrington Street, in Lower Vogeltown, New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

“You are moving there for lifestyle. You are getting that private, private exclusiveness on the coast with amazing views – mountain to sea. You’ve got your own pocket of space – they are all expansive sections with grand-size homes.”

The location was also desirable having direct access to the beach and just minutes from both Oakura and New Plymouth. It was also near the sought-after Green School which attracted a lot of people from overseas.

“They don’t come up for sale. People buy the land and then they build their dream homes.

“People invest out there because it’s such a special, special pocket of New Plymouth. They build their dream homes and they can kind of afford to do that because they are special properties.”

She said it offered much better value for money compared to properties in Whangamata where the record is about $7m.

“Come to Taranaki where you haven’t got the traffic, you can work from home, you’ve got the lifestyle of the mountain and the sea for half the price – pretty similar to something that you might have to pull down.”

Gemmell said there are properties in New Plymouth worth much more than the $5.5m sales record but people just aren’t selling them.

“They are building them and staying there. There are properties worth a lot more than that, but they don’t come to the market.”

She’s also selling a three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920s double brick plaster home at 116 Carrington Street, in Vogeltown, which she said will appeal to “character lovers”.

The centrally-located stunning home would not be out of place in Auckland’s Remuera and would suit either a family or couple, she said. “The character will draw it.”

