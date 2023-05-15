“We had close to 100 groups through, which is pretty incredible for the time of year.

Ray White Ponsonby agent Charlotte Kofoed, who marketed the property, said the result was a fantastic one and there had been a lot of interest in the house with multiple bidders who dropped away until just two fought it out to the end.

A newly renovated home, which also featured a rare double-garage and a heated swimming pool in Auckland's Ponsonby, sold earlier this year for almost $1 million above its CV.

“It was an excellent price and it was a hotly contested property in a market that's a little bit cooler.

“That's definitely been our best result this year.”

Kofoed said a lot of people were shying away from auctions but a well-run marketing campaign before an auction could pay dividends, as reflected in the interest in this property.

There were nine registered bidders initially, some of whom only watched. Four or five people participated in the auction with empty nesters taking it out ahead of a professional.

People liked the house because it had been renovated to a very high standard, plus it had the double garage – a big plus in Ponsonby where even off-street parking is a bonus – and the heated swimming pool.



“It was like an apartment alternative,” said Kofoed. “You had the benefits of a freehold home but it was very, very easy care and everything in the house was all super new and nice.”

She said the house was renovated for comfort with high quality flooring and triple glazing in the extension, and the renovation had not been lived in at the time of purchase.

“The vendors had originally been renovating for themselves but the time it took to organise all of that their children were grown up and living at home and it was actually going to be too small for them so they needed to sell it.

“They made that decision not to move back in so then the renovation would be all nice and new.”





The top-notch designer kitchen with quality Miele appliances and a scullery. Photo / Supplied





The pool on the side and the deck are utterly private. Photo / Supplied

When the house was listed, the former owner told OneRoof renovations had been carried out before on the house, beginning back in 1996 when a lot of young renovators were descending on the previously working-class suburb and doing up character houses.

“Mine had already been modernised but there was a very DIY sort of feel about it so in 2000 I engaged architects to do the job properly and was very pleased with the results.”

The project took several years to come to fruition, partly because of delays by the pandemic lockdowns, and resource consents took time as the owners wanted to exceed site coverage, “and finally, after a lot of back and forth we’ve gone on to fit in as much as we could, including a pool”.





The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and the ultra-rare Ponsonby jewel: a garage – and a double one at that. Photo / Supplied

The owner told OneRoof he was astonished how many features the architects, Hoxha Bailey, had been able to fit in without compromising an overall sense of elegance and space.

The home featured a large master suite with walk-in wardrobe and private bathroom, the kitchen had a scullery and Miele appliances, and the rear of the property featured a very high ceiling.

The owner said the property had an almost resort-like atmosphere.

