She and her husband paid $185,000 for the land and then set about building their dream bach.

The vendor, Kristin Liggins, bought the 600sqm section in the beach town in 1997 after a couple of years sailing in the Mediterranean.

The property at 177 Omaha Drive has a CV of almost $4 million and is on a street where properties have sold for more than $5m.

A slice of Omaha's beachfront that was bought 26 years ago for less than $200,000 is back on the market - but buyers will have to up their budgets.

The result is a four-bedroom luxury home that looks out over Whangateau Harbour.

The house, which is being marketed for sale by Bayleys agent Victoria Turner, has a set sale date of March 30.

Liggins told OneRoof that the beach home was perfect for her and her husband, both busy dentists working in Auckland back then.

“We love the outdoors so it had to be a casual, relaxed place where indoors and outdoors were at one, that would be good for entertaining. The architect is a good friend and spent a lot of time on it, and the design was perfect. We got everything we wanted.”





She said she project-managed the build, and got everything she wanted – indoor-outdoor flow, light airy spaces, and wonderful views from both levels of the house.

She said her and her husband were selling up to be near their grandchildren. “The kids are now 30 and 32 and live in Hawke’s Bay, and we have found we are too removed up here from kids and grandkids. It’s taken a long time to get my head around it but I know it’s the right thing to do. My grandchildren mean more to me than the house.”

In the last five years, Omaha's average property value has jumped by almost $1 million, according to the latest OneRoof house price figures, with the rush for holiday homes post-Covid pushing up prices in the wealthy beach town.

The record price for Omaha was set over a year ago when a four-bedroom luxury home on Kutai Lane went for $9.1m. It bumped records set earlier that summer for $8.32m, and $7.75m, but this summer prices have not been as high.

The Omaha Drive house is positioned down a private road and is just a few steps across the flat lawn to the water. The design combines big spaces with a special feeling of warmth created by rich Canadian cedar cladding and an inviting mix of interior timber both overhead and underfoot.

Angled over-height timber ceilings meet stacking glass doors that showcase the vista across the harbour to the ranges. When dusk obscures the views, the sunsets take over.

The renovated entertainer’s kitchen enhances the classical style of this functional beach house, providing a bustling hub for family get-togethers. The big pantry acknowledges the need for easy entertaining and there’s an oversized island counter that provides extra seating to the adjoining dining area.

Open-plan dining and living spaces open out to big, elevated decks with balustrade seating, and there are other outdoor living areas including a private spa pool patio framed by lush, tropical planting.

A storage garage and shed for the paddleboards, beach toys and bikes contributes to the easy living the family wanted here, and the harbour is perfect for paddle boards, kayaks and swimming. The boat ramp is close by and it’s an easy walk across to the beach.



