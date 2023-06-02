“The interest was in the location and the build. It was such a special little build and the owner had finished it beautifully," she said.

She was unable to disclose details of the eventual buyer but did say they had spotted the holiday home just after it was listed in December.

Tremains Turangi agent Amanda Collings said there had a huge amount of interest in the 76sqm property, and that she had fielded enquiries from buyers all over New Zealand, including Hawke's Bay, Manawatu and Wellington.

A tiny lodge-style hut in the midst of nearly 5 hectares of bushland in Tokaanu, near Taupo, has sold for $830,000.

“People who were looking were after a quiet life. Some were looking for a holiday home, while others were looking for something permanent. There are quite a few who missed out who are still looking,” she said.

The property had an RV of $930,000 but Collings said that prices in the district bear little relationship to RVs, with some selling for more and others selling for less.

The off-the-grid house was smartly designed to include a timber-lined double height living room with a modern kitchen and wood burner, two bedrooms on the mezzanine and a bunkroom downstairs. An extra sleepout/cabin above the main home can be used for family, or as a short-term rental.

The house has its own water supply with power provided by solar panels and gas for cooking.

It has views north to Lake Taupō and the delta, and is handy to Turangi for shopping.

The house, on a 4.86ha site of bushland on State Highway 41, in Tokaanu, Taupō, has views of the lake. Photo / Supplied





The two-bedroom property also has a sleepout for extra guests, or as a rental. Photo / Supplied

“It’s even possible to hunt on your own land,” Colling earlier told OneRoof.

“As well as the hunting, you have fly fishing on the Tongariro River, and you have the ski fields at National Park. They’re all reasons why [buyers] want to be down here.

“Prices have come down on properties, people are still being cautious. But that’s not so say in a few weeks it will change,” she said.

- Additional reporting Diana Clement



