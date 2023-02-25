A grand Christchurch mansion is being offered for sale for $1. However, buyers will have to line up removal of the "as is, where is" 14-bedroom house from Lunns Road, Middleton, and fork out for an asbestos audit.

One house removal company estimated the two-storey over 500sqm mansion would need to be cut into up to eight pieces to fit on the moving trucks, and costs could quickly build into the hundreds of thousands.

The hair-raising ins and outs of house removal came to kiwi's attention in 2021 when former First Man, Clark Gayford, fronted TVNZ's Moving Houses. It made no bones about the wise truckies, the nail-biting perils of winding a wide load around country roads - or the rewards of an old place given new life.

The 1903 mansion, which was damaged in the 2011 earthquake, has been the home for 75 years for Hamilton Jet, the biggest waterjet manufacturer in the world, supplying customers from Shotover Jet to US military vessels. It will be supplying Fullers360 with Auckland's first electric hybrid ferry, a 300-passenger boat for the company's Devonport route.