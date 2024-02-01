The Ray White auction for their home kicked off at $4.1m, jumped to $4.15m before pausing for negotiation at $4.2m. The property, which has an RV of $4.1m, was then withdrawn from auction and sold to a buyer soon after.

Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand are “delighted” after a new family picked up their much-loved home on Livingstone Street, in Westmere, not long after it was withdrawn from auction on Wednesday night.

Two of New Zealand’s most well-known and longest-serving actors, writers and even directors have sold their Auckland villa for more than $4.2m.

Ray White listing agent Angela Saunders said there were three parties bidding on the property. While she could not reveal the final sale price, she said both parties were “delighted”. OneRoof understands it was also above the highest bid of $4.2m achieved during the auction.

The new owners bought it as their family home and loved the feel of the house, she said.





Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand have sold their family home to move into an apartment. Photo / Supplied

Hurst and Ward-Lealand bought the Livingstone Street home in 1997 when Hurst was playing Hercules’ sidekick Iolaus in the series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys when Hurst had a steady income to pay for it.

Hurst previously told OneRoof the house was “affordable” at the time and they jumped at the chance to buy it. They moved in three weeks before Ward-Lealand gave birth to their first son Jack in the home. Their second son Cameron arrived two years later and both of their children grew up there.

But with their now adult sons having flown the nest, the couple said it was time for another family to enjoy it. They were instead planning to trade their villa for an apartment.





The large living room has hosted numerous parties over the years and was also the perfect place for the pair to rehearse lines. Photo / Supplied

Since buying the home in 1997, the couple have renovated and changed the home to suit their needs including knocking out two small sitting rooms to create a larger living area. That area boasts a large floor-to-ceiling bookcase loaded with books and has been the scene for some large parties with friends – including a number of household names in New Zealand - as well as extended family.

It had also been the perfect space for the couple to rehearse lines.

They have also updated the kitchen, expanded the home from a three-bedroom villa to a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home and thrown in a pool. A self-contained guest house in the garden was also built for Ward-Lealand's father and step-mother to stay in when they visited from overseas for several months at a time.

Speaking of selling their home after so many years, Ward-Lealand said: "I think we’ll have to do a very special goodbye because, well, that’s the only house our children have ever known and really been filled with so many beautiful memories.""

Saunders said the large centrally located home had been popular with people wanting to be in a well -connected neighbourhood that was close to the park and shops. The Livingstone Street house ticked all those boxes with Farro, Ozone, West Lynn shops, the Westmere shops and Cox's Bay all just a short walk away.

“Loads of families loved it.”

- additional reporting Catherine Smith

