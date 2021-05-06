Over 20-plus years, Ngāi Tahu Property has successfully developed residential subdivisions, commercial properties and industrial business parks across Te Waipounamu (South Island). It also has a residential developments in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), Ōtautahi (Christchurch) and Tāhuna (Queenstown).

None of its developments has nominated construction partners. It is happy to work through tenants’, investors’ and/or business owners’ existing relationships – an offer unique to the Christchurch industrial market.

The company’s flexible approach to development offers land sales and design/build/lease options, catering for owner-occupiers and investors.

Poised to deliver its third major industrial development to the market, Ngāi Tahu Property is underlining its credentials as one of the South Island’s largest property developers and for its unique level of flexibility.

The company is about to launch its third Ahumahi industrial development, Mānia in the suburb of southwest Hornby in Ōtautahi (Christchurch), joining the existing offerings of Kairua (also in Hornby) and Tawhiri (Rolleston).

All are in prime locations adjacent to the key southwestern corridor of SH1 leading in and out of the city with easy access to transport links and offer the same flexible development options.

Ahumahi means industrial in Te Reo, reflecting the organisation’s unique approach to property development. It commits to and embraces Ngāi Tahu iwi values, taking an intergenerational approach to investment.

It approaches each development as long-term custodians, considering options to minimise overall environmental impacts using life-cycle analysis and other techniques as part of a sustainable development philosophy.

The Mānia development is located at 320 Shands Rd, southwest Hornby, and has a total development area of 41ha. The masterplan provides for 40 lots, stage one lots are now available, with options for freehold land for sale; design, build and lease; or turnkey building.

It is located close to the state highway network for heavy goods vehicles to the south, north and west and to Port Lyttelton, the Southern Motorway link between Christchurch and Rolleston, Christchurch Airport (12 minutes) and the KiwiRail network.

Zoned Heavy Industrial under the City Plan, Mānia is adjacent to existing industrial, logistics, manufacturing and transport developments.

The existing Tawhiri and Kairua developments are also well-positioned for the highways, port, airport, Southern Motorway link, Te Tai Poutini West Coast, and the rail network.

The 32ha Tawhiri development on Hoskyns Rd, Rolleston, adjoins the highly successful Izone Business Hub and is near the Iport Business Park. Zoned Industrial, lots range from 0.1ha to 2.8ha, and has opportunities to suit national corporates, owner-occupier businesses and investors. A number of lots are already under negotiation, lots in the final stage are now available

The development has appealed to, but not limited to, freight and logistics, warehousing, food processing, agricultural, construction and manufacturing interests.

The 5.363ha Kairua development on Wilmers Rd, Hornby, is within the well-established Hornby South industrial and commercial precinct. Zoned Industrial Park Zone, it is well-positioned for easy transport access to Christchurch CBD, airport, port and north-south transit links.

Lots ranging between 803sq m and 4311sq m are now available. It is ideally suited, but not limited, to construction industries, warehousing, manufacturing, logistics support, storage and vehicle services.

Please visit ahumahi.nz for more information.








