“In terms of the building’s design, because it’s going to be substantial with seven levels spreading over an entire block, I wanted to break it up to make it feel more digestible.

Hannah Chiaroni-Clarke, architectural designer for the project, says: “This is Ockham’s biggest inner-city development ever, which means we can deliver amazing communal facilities that make the most of the panoramic rooftop views.

The Feynman , named after American theoretical physicist Richard Feynman, has been designed with a nod to old-world aesthetics and crowned by a luxurious rooftop spread of facilities celebrating sweeping views.

“I’ve designed the building as a series of seven facades, shoulder to shoulder, making it feel like this block might have been built up over time; something that looks a little like what you might see in an older high street in New York or London or Amsterdam.”

The Feynman will offer 155 apartments ranging from one bedroom to three-bedrooms, which are being sold off the plans. These include 12 ground-floor apartments with their own private gardens ranging from 39m2 to 74m2. Prices start at $725,000 for a one-bedroom unit and extend to $3.3m for a three-bedroom apartment.





What the rooftop living and entertaining spaces will look like. Photo / Supplied

Shared rooftop facilities have become somewhat of a signature for Ockham Residential. The scale of this building has allowed them to integrate more extensive residents’ facilities than in any of their completed 13 projects.

Chiaroni-Clarke says: “When I designed these, I was daydreaming about those amazing rooftop spreads you get on top of luxury hotels.

“Recent times have emphasised just how important it is for people to get out and socialise and have a community to connect with.”





The development will have a rooftop pool for residents. Photo / Supplied





The Feynman will have views out to the Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Supplied

A first for Ockham will be The Feynman’s roof-top heated plunge pool soaking up the outlook, with two tiers including a shallower one for children.

The 478sqm rooftop expanse will be almost the size of two tennis courts. It will offer two residents’ lounges with kitchens and bar spaces, an additional multi-functional bookable room, decks, gardens and pergolas, including an adjustable, all-weather one.

The building, which will offer views across the city to the Waitematā Harbour, will also integrate a work-from-home office and two bookable bedrooms for visiting guests.

Ockham has a long history of naming its developments after the world's leading critical thinkers. Here it’s the late theoretical physicist Richard Feynman, hailed for his work in quantum electrodynamics and his skill breaking down complex constructs into something simpler when teaching - very apt for a building with a design broken down into smaller architectural components.