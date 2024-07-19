The agents’ listing on OneRoof makes clear their client is looking for a quick sale: “Vendor’s instructions are clear – this will be sold,” the listing headline said.

The Wallaces are taking the property to auction on August 7, and told OneRoof the vendor was not related to Connors, or any other owner in the apartment block, but confirmed Connors had been given her leave to stay in the apartment.

The two-bedroom apartment at 204/27 Grace Street, in Auckland’s upmarket Ōrākei, is listed with Bayleys agents Andrew and Sam Wallace.

A multi-million-dollar home occupied by “queen of property” Nikki Connors has hit the market for sale – less than a month after plans to sell it at a mortgagee auction were cancelled.

Andrew Wallace told OneRoof: “My client purchased the property from Nikki [Connors]. She is not the owner.”

Wallace added that he did not know how much his client had paid for the apartment. “It’s a straight auction. They are prepared to meet the market.”

The vendor picked up the property sometime in the last month, when the property was due to be auctioned off by the mortgagee, one of the major banks. That auction was cancelled mere minutes before it was due to start, with the previous listing agents notifying the public the property had been withdrawn from sale.



Discover more:

- ‘Like winning Lotto’ - Owner pockets an extra $250,000 after bidding frenzy

- Multi-million-dollar Tudor mansion for sale in centre of Wellington



- Iconic home sells for $4.479m after tough, four-hour-long negotiation



Connors had taken issue with the mortgagee over the sale. She told OneRoof at the start of June she had signed a sale and purchase agreement with a buyer for $2.25 million, but the bank had refused to cancel the mortgagee auction.



Connors told OneRoof she still lived at the property and that it had gone to mortgagee sale because of issues with another trustee.



“It’s been a really, really difficult time. The property has been sold, it’s been sold to a well-known company and this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for the last year. I finally got that sorted and I can move on now, which is a huge relief to me,” Connors told OneRoof.

She said the property had been listed as a mortgagee sale because she couldn’t do anything until the other trustee on the title was removed. “It’s just because I couldn’t do anything until the trustee was removed. I’m now the sole trustee and I’m going ahead and doing what I was wanting to do 12 months ago,” she said.

“Here’s the thing, when we told the [bank] this and we sent them all of the documentation, they refused to halt the advertising.

“I sent the info to the [bank] to say this is what is now happening and now I can make decisions on behalf of the trust and we have this purchaser and they know who the purchaser is and their ability to purchase the property. And they still refused and it’s been sold at valuation, which is $2.25m. Why would they want to impact on that?”





Nikki Connors is New Zealand's self-titled queen of property. Agents told OneRoof she had been given leave to stay at the apartment. Photo / Supplied

The mortgagee told OneRoof at the start of the month it was unable to comment on the sale. “Without a customer giving us permission to talk about their relationship, we are simply unable to discuss anything relating to our relationship with the customer.”

OneRoof has reached out to Connors for comment.

BusinessDesk reported in May that Connors was facing an asset-freezing order, after she gave up her bid for name suppression.

Connors describes herself as an author, mentor, property guru, media personality, and financial adviser.

Her Facebook page is titled “Nikki Connors Property Queen”. She says for 15 years her company, Propellor Property Investments, has helped many Kiwis become millionaires.

Propellor Property largely sells new build residential properties to investors, after providing them with financial and investment advice. Connors offers free workshops to potential investors and has several upcoming events planned.

- 204/27 Grace Street, in Ōrākei, Auckland, goes to auction on August 7



