“It’s quite interesting - for five years someone just abandoned the house for so long,”

Harcourts Hamilton listing agent Yvenna Yue said it is the first time she’s come across a brand-new property that has been left empty for so many years.

The overseas owner bought 59 Meadowfield Street, in Flagstaff, in 2017 just prior to completion with plans to move into it and then kept it for her son, but has finally decided to sell after neither of those things eventuated.

A brand-new Stevenson Designer home in one of Hamilton’s more expensive suburbs is for sale after sitting empty for five years.

“I’ve never had that happen.”

The owner is based in China and had no plans to return so getting the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house ready for sale had been left to Yue and her team to arrange.

Prior to being listed, the gardens have been tidied up, the house cleaned inside and out and a raft of tradespeople including an electrician and gasfitter to both check and reconnect the utilities. It has also been inspected by a builder.

Yue said the owner had kept the property in case she moved back or her Auckland-based son wanted to move to Hamilton, but when it was clear this was not going to happen and with property prices falling decided to put it on the market.

The mystery house has created a lot of interest with neighbours who, she said, have been curious about why the house has been empty for so long.

One of her clients even tried to door-knock the property last year to track down the owner of house, which is just across the road from Hare Puke Park, Te Ao Marama School and the destination playground.





A smaller five-bedroom home for sale on the same street. Photo / Supplied

“It’s a really good location and it is built by Stevenson Designer Building and they are one of the top designer builds. They only built a handful of houses in Meadowfield.”



The owner missed out on buying a larger property built by the same company on the same street so decided to buy this property that shares similar cedar features instead.

The other Meadowfield St property with a pool sold at a Bayleys auction earlier this year for $1.82m - above its RV of $1.725m.

The price indication for 59 Meadowfield St, going to auction later this month, is between $1.5m and $1.6m. It has a CV of $1.55m.



Yue said there has already been a lot of interest in the property with one buyer even talking about making a pre-auction offer.

The first open home was a “stand-out” attracting 20 groups through – ten times as many as any of the other 42 open homes she also ran on the same weekend.

Bayleys is also selling a slightly smaller five-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the same street for $1.399m.



