Steel, who has already sold about 20 properties in the Prestons Park subdivision including five houses on Timara Crescent, said he pitched his idea to the different owners and they were all on board.

Harcourts Grenadier listing agent Andrew Steel said there was method to his madness and he hoped that marketing 35, 41 and 43 Timara Crescent at the same time would attract more buyers.

The new builds located in a new subdivision in Marshland, Christchurch, were deliberately launched for sale on the same day this week and will be sold at the same auction by the same real estate agent.

The owners of three neighbouring properties are selling their houses at exactly the same time and it’s no coincidence.

“It’s not often you get three houses for sale in the same street. Yes, they are new builds, but they are smaller type builders or developers,” he said.



“What I’ve said to them individually is ‘look each of your houses are different and I see the pulling power of you all having a campaign together’.”

While it was a calculated risk, he did not think the houses would be competing against each other because they were unique and at different price points.

The two three-bedroom properties at 41 and 43 Timara Crescent were on 442sqm sections side-by-side with a view out to the lake, while the third property was several doors down at 35 Timara Crescent and was a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a marginally smaller section.





The modern home at 43 Timara Crescent has three double bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe. Photo / Supplied





The neighbouring property at 41 Timara Crescent is unique with cathedral-high ceilings and large windows in the living area. Photo / Supplied

The first open homes for all three properties had been held this weekend. They all ran one after the other on Saturday and on Sunday and were open at the same over an extended two-hour period.



Steel told OneRoof he was also splashing out for a coffee cart on Sunday and was hoping people might turn up to look at one but then decide to view all three.

“They might have come to have a look at that one, but end up buying the other one or vice versa.”

The Prestons Park subdivision launched six years ago and Timara Cres is one of the latest areas to be developed.

The area, which is about a 15-minute drive from the CBD, is zoned for Marshland School and was popular with professional couples, retirees and families, Steel said.

“A lot of the ones that tend to be in this subdivision are three and four-bedroom homes so you tend to attract that family style of ownership.





The property at 35 Timara Cres is several doors down from the two other properties and does not have a water outlook. Photo / Supplied





It has four large bedrooms, two bathrooms and two flexible living areas. Photo / Supplied

“I think new builds are a real attraction because it’s all built to the latest codes.”



Recent sales in the street include two four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes that sold at the end of last year for $955,000, and $1.02m.

- 35 Timara Crescent, 41 Timara Crescent and 43 Timara Crescent, Marshland, Christchurch, all go to auction on June 13







