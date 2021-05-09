And when that property has never been on the market before, it really draws in the punters.

When an unusual property comes up in New Zealand’s most expensive suburb, buyers take notice.

Ray White agent Chloe Wither brought a classic 1950s brick and tile house at 2 Saratoga Street, in Auckland’s Herne Bay, to auction this week with colleague Tony Warren.

The 239sqm house, which has a distinctive vintage décor, attracted 50 to 60 groups at the open homes.

Wither told OneRoof that not all buyers looking to get into suburb are villa-lovers, so people were drawn to the great space and character of the four-bedroom home which sits on a 675sqm section.

“People were really excited. This was the first time the house had been on the market in 63 years,” she said.

“It was a beautiful home, very well maintained and the majority of people were looking to retain it and do a renovation some time down the track,” she said.

Wither could not reveal the final sale price of the property, as it sold by private treaty after bidding at Ray White’s auction last week stopped at $3.7 million – more than $1 million above CV - but she did say that the buyers were from out of town.





The house is a classic brick and tile home on a large section. Photo / Supplied





The décor throughout the house is from a bygone era. Photo / Supplied

The house, which is tucked behind Herne Bay’s Bayfield School, had only had one owner and still boasts its original formica and stainless-steel kitchen, vintage vanities, near-original light fixtures and wallpaper and carpet styles from a bygone era.



“This was the first home built in Saratoga Avenue, it’s a time capsule,” Wither said.

Over the bridge, at 216 Lake Road, in Hauraki, another classic brick and tile house sold under the hammer for $2.15 million – just above its CV.





216 Lake Road, in Hauraki, Auckland, tripled in price in just under 20 years. Photo / Supplied

Bayleys agent Stephen Bidwell, who marketed the property, couldn’t disclose who the eventual buyer was, but says people looking at the property were interested in its potential to either renovate or bowl and develop.

Records show that the spacious 1960s house on 607sqm of land on the corner of Clifton Road last changed hands 17 years ago for just $625,000.

“It’s a short walk to the schools, the beach is a short stroll down Clifton Road, one of Takapuna’s prime streets. The house was completely original and untouched,” Bidwell said.



