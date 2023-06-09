It’s not far from a site that Hopper Developments is planning for a residential subdivision.

The land is a large-scale freehold development site, and one of a limited amount of land with scale available for development at Gulf Harbour.

Bayleys is marketing the sale but Ben Clare, commercial and industrial director who specialises in the Rodney area, said he had not been told why the site has been put up for the sale and could not say who the owner of the property is.

An 8,457sq m development site in Gulf Harbour at the end of the Whangaparaoa Peninsula is to be sold by mortgagee sale .

“It's that piece of grass and car park right in front of the Gulf Harbour lodge, sort of outside Four Square – it’s that car park and the grass next to it,” said Clare.

OneRoof records show the CV for the site is $8.2m, and OneRoof’s data partner Valocity said the last transaction paid was $13,800,000 in 2017, however, this was for a larger site of 15358sqm.

Clare said he did not have clarity around the latest plans for the site but said there had been multiple plans/concepts for the site over the years.

“The site provides purchasers with an opportunity to secure a flat development site adjacent to the Marina,” he told OneRoof.



“Zoned Business Local Centre, it provides potential for multi-story residential or commercial development in an area that is continuing to grow.

“The completion of Penlink will provide significantly improved access to Gulf Harbour and the surrounding region, creating much more attractive commuting options than currently exist.

“When combined with the nearby Marina, golf courses and surrounding natural amenity we expect an influx of interest into the area over the coming years.”

In a press release, Bayleys says the parties involved are “prepared to consider all offers”.

The level site is legally known as Lot 3, Harbour Village Drive, and has broad frontage to both Harbour Village and Gulf Harbour Drive.





The parties involved in the sale of the development site are “prepared to consider all offers”. Photo / Supplied

The zoning allows a wide range of uses including local retail, commercial services, offices, food and beverage, appropriately-scaled supermarket and residential accommodation with development typically up to four stories.

“It is currently a largely-grassed open space at the headland of the canal, adjacent to the marina where Gulf Harbour’s main commercial and multi-level residential properties are located.”

The release says while there has been talk of “quite intensive” development on this and two other contiguous sites in recent years - incorporating retirement apartments, an aged care home, ground floor retail and commercial space and underground car parking - action had not progressed beyond initial bulk and location plans.

Buyers could be encouraged by other significant projects planned for the area, Clare said.

“Hopper Developments, responsible for much of the residential canal side development in Whitianga, has intentions for a quality residential subdivision with scale on a parcel of land at Hobbs Bay Farm not far from the site we are marketing.

“That should give confidence to forward thinking buyers looking to acquire land at Gulf Harbour.

“As to the best and highest use for the subject site, the zoning overlay allows for a number of development options.

“Potentially, it would suit a multi-unit residential apartment or accommodation facility with ground floor retail, perhaps a boutique retirement complex, or bespoke hospitality/commercial premises.”

The release highlights Gulf Harbour Marina as the largest privately owned Marina in New Zealand, popular for offering easy access to the islands of the Hauraki Gulf and for its comprehensive land-side marine facilities.

It also highlights the new Penlink highway, due for completion in 2026, which will link state highway one with the Whangaparaoa Peninsula and which could reduce travel time to Auckland central by about 20 minutes during peak hours.

