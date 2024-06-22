“There’s not many places where you feel like you’re in the bush and enjoy all the calm and zen the trees give you, but you can also see the city and the water.”

The setting itself is another special point of difference here, says one of the owners.

“There are so many beautiful old villas on Birkenhead Point, which is what the area is known for, but there are people who want houses that have architectural largesse and beauty, and that don’t need re-piling and all those kinds of things.”

“It’s like finding the unicorn,” says Premium Real Estate agent Trish Love about the luxury home she has for sale at 22 Bridge View Road in Auckland's Birkenhead .

With its statement design, striking structural ingenuity and inspired landscaping, the four-bedroom, Control4 Smart Home is a unique residence that embraces its lush site and showcases spectacular views. The owners worked with Hamish Monk from Monk Mackenzie to bring their vision to life, balancing two key inspirations.

“Like many people, I’ve always loved the boathouses down at Orakei,” the owner told OneRoof.



“I think there’s something fundamental about the pitched roof shape that resonates with the human condition – it just feels like home. We’ve been to Japan a few times and love elements of the culture and the beautiful simplicity of their design.”

The traditional Japanese bathing ritual is something they paid particular attention to.

“At the end of a busy day you come home and soak in the tub, then when you get out it’s a new part of the day and you leave everything else behind you. That’s why we invested in that bathroom.” She’s referring to the main bathroom downstairs, which is a major talking point. The bath is made from a single piece of stone that had to be craned in and looks out at the gardens view via a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, which is mirrored so that no one can see in.





The four-bedroom, Control4 Smart Home is a luxurious residence designed by Hamish Monk from Monk Mackenzie and inspired by the pitched roofs of the Orakei boathouses and Japanese tradition.





The view of the harbour, the bridge and the city from the living room is always changing, says the homeowner.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is for sale by price by negotiation. It has a 2021 CV of $4.125 million and, according to OneRoof data, last changed hands in 2011 for $1.04m.

The owners were guided by Monk when it came to the interior palette. A bold fusion of concrete, timber and glass is softened with restful and inviting hues of brown, charcoal and mushroom, and of course further enhanced by the vibrant green outlook.

“Concrete and timber is very contemporary, but also quite Kiwi. There’s something about the way you live in a house that’s made from natural materials and what that feels like. It’s warm and relaxing – that sense of when you walk in the door, the rest of the world disappears.”

The top floor’s open-plan living sees a wall of towering glass frame the dramatic outlook, which is also captured from the two decks outside.

“The view always changes – you get the sunrise, the setting sunlight on the city turning the buildings pink, and boats coming and going on the busy harbour. Now that they have the lights on the bridge, it’s also really enhanced the night view.”

The designer kitchen boasts a double self-cleaning Gaggenau oven and is separated from the spacious scullery by Japanese Noren curtain. A versatile guest suite/office with bathroom on this floor was particularly useful during Covid.





The designer kitchen boasts a double self-cleaning Gaggenau oven and is separated from the spacious scullery by Japanese Noren curtain.





Donna Stanish, from Seed Landscapes, designed the gardens to reflect the drama of the home, incorporating Japanese-style topiary, flat lawns and peaceful pockets to relax in nature.

The lower level comprises the master with ensuite and access to the garden, two more bedrooms, the main bathroom, a cosy second lounge/media room and a small wine cellar.

Donna Stanish from Seed Landscapes designed the gardens to reflect the drama of the home and setting, incorporating Japanese-style topiary, flat lawns and peaceful pockets to relax in nature.

Although the property is on a peninsula and not a cliff, the owners invested a lot in the land stability. After 25 years on the Point they have decided to spend more time at their home on Waiheke but hold a special place in their hearts for the area.

“It’s a real enclave ... and the neighbours are great. It’s 15 minutes into the city outside of rush hour, the ferry is just down the hill and the bus is easy as well.”

Love, who is marketing the property with Peter Fitzgibbon, says “it’s got an amazing essence”.

“All of the shapes, angles and strength of the building – whenever I walk in, I just think ‘wow,’ but the architecture doesn’t steal the homeliness. It settles into the environment and feels like it’s been there forever – it’s got that presence.”

As Love also points out, “it’s a grandstand position without any of that residual worry about it being on the cliff”.

