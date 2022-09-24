While there were only two bidders going head-to-head at the onsite auction last Saturday, Ray White Papamoa listing agent Quintin Havenga said there were five other buyers who had been unable to secure finance in time hoping it would pass in.

Two bidders fought for the 1.1842ha property before it was finally sold to a young Mt Maunganui family wanting to escape the hustle and bustle.

The record sale comes as there appears to be strong demand from Mount Maunganui and Papamoa residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle and move to a lifestyle property in Pukehina.

A former church minister’s residence perched on a coastal lifestyle block in the Bay of Plenty has sold under the hammer for $3.31 million.

The bidding opened at $1m and was pushed up to the eventual sale price of $3.3m in 30 minutes after 20 bids.

“There were two bidders who registered for the auctions and they went hammer and tongs right to the end and we managed to secure the deal for the vendors on the day.”

The Rogers Road sale marks the highest sale price for a coastal lifestyle property in the area with the next closest being a property on Beach Access that sold for $3.2m in November 2021.

The multi-dwelling property had both the large family home that was originally the minister's residence of St Luke's Church in Remuera Auckland until 1987 and a second dwelling with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There was also a separate barn on the lifestyle block.

The main residence was relocated onto the current site in 1989 and has sweeping ocean views.

Havenga said coastal lifestyle properties, especially ones right on the beach like the Rogers Road one, rarely came to market and as a result were in high demand.

Buyers could also see the potential in using the second house for extended family members of friends or as an Airbnb, he said.

“I wish I had 10 of those properties because I would have probably sold all 10 by now. The demand has come so hard from Mount Maunganui and Papamoa and then a few people from Te Puna.”





A two-bedroom beach home on Pukehina Parade, Pukehina, recently sold for $1.8m. Photo / Supplied





This five-bedroom, two-bathroom lifestyle property at 156 Pukehina Beach Road, Pukehina, has an asking price of $1.8m. Photo / Supplied

While beach front properties in Pukehina were not too different from the type of residential properties that could be found in Papamoa, he said the coastal lifestyle properties offered something unique in that they could have a tractor and chickens.

“Rogers Road, Pokare Road, Nanric Lane – all those style properties are very unique. If they come to market, they will draw a very exclusive market.”

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom entry level lifestyle property at 239 Pukehina Beach Rd is for sale for $999,000, while just down the road at 156 Pukehina Beach Rd a five-bedroom, two-bathroom lifestyle property has an asking price of $1.8m.

Waterfront properties have also been snapped up this month with a two-bedroom, one-bathroom beach home on Pukehina Parade selling for $1.8m and an 885sqm site on the estuary fetching $1.050m.

Ray White Pukehina owner Rochelle Carter said there had been a huge increase in buyers across all types of properties.

“We also have good activity on our high-end beachfront homes, we are seeing strong activity from buyers who wish to reside in Pukehina. They are searching for that 'ultimate lifestyle' for their families as due to covid many are working from home.”

At the end of last month there were 25 residential properties for sale on OneRoof and 15 were on the waterfront. That number has now dropped to a total of 20 properties for sale including nine right on the water.

While there were still a lot of properties for sale in Pukehina, Carter said this could change rapidly as summer approaches and buyers understood the new borrowing regulations.

