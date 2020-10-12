OPINION: Choosing how long to fix your mortgage interest rate for is about balancing two options: getting the cheapest rates - typically the one to three-year rate - versus having some certainty around what you are going to pay for the next four to five years.



For mortgage-holders (and brokers), the past ten years has been a constant nagging feeling that this was the lowest interest rates could get to and, therefore, perhaps they should take a longer fixed rate option, only to have this disproven the following year. In February 2015, one of the banks released an option to lock a mortgage in for ten years at 5.89 percent. The excitement generated from the ability to have such “a low rate for so long” caused a lot of people to either refinance their mortgage or express mild fury that the other banks weren’t offering the same option.

But if you have mortgage at the moment, you have a forecast of interest rates the likes of which has never been seen before. Firstly, the Reserve Bank has committed to leaving the OCR at 0.25 percent for a year until March 2021 so we know that interest rates will be fairly stable for the very short term. Secondly, just like in 2008 with the GFC, we know that Covid-19 is likely to continue to disrupt the world economy and how we conduct business well into 2021. I’m not particularly pessimistic about New Zealand economy but we’re not going to see a solution any time soon either.