“We’ve lost the sense of individualism in interior design, and everything just looks the same,” she tells OneRoof. “When you open up a magazine, everything looks nice, but nothing, particularly excites us.

She believes homeowners are ready to leave behind the pared back look that has dominated the last six years, where everything was organic, perfect and beautiful.

Laura Heynike, founder and creative director of Pocketspace Interiors, says the buzzwords in interior design and home-styling for 2024 will be “maximalism” and “individualism”.

If you’re tired of minimalism, 2024 is going to be the year for you.

“We’re definitely embracing the idea of maximalism, again. Expect a riot of colour. Think 1970s.”

She says 2024 is about being unapologetically confident with design choices. “Each design element will achieve its full potential, rather than being stripped back to its raw form.”

Read more:

- How to turn a real estate disaster into a money-spinner

- Remuera mansion with golden bathroom sells for over $12m



- ‘I can walk into a home and know instantly what needs to be done’



The thirst for international travel after the Covid lockdown years is having a huge influence on styling choices, Heynike says, noting that travelling Kiwis are warming to the vibrant patterns and textures they’ve seen overseas. One of her clients recently returned from Sri Lanka with spectacular furnishing fabrics and has challenged Heynike to incorporate them into the rest of their home. “It has been an interesting task,” she says.

Heynike expects to see maximalism extending its reach into most Kiwi homes as the year progresses. “I think you’ll see that coming through in cushions to start off with, and then the textiles,” she says.

The maximalism vibe will also build on the curves that emerged in furniture design in 2023, she said. “Bold colours with curved furniture is a really nice marriage in terms of balance,” she said.





Pocketspace Interiors founder Laura Heynike: "When you open up a magazine, everything looks nice, but nothing, particularly excites us." Photo / Fiona Goodall

Mid-century furniture is also having a revival and fits with the growing popularity of flower prints and Karitane yellows, says Heynike. “Mid-century furniture comes with rich brown wood tones, which make colour pop against it.”

Bold statement rugs are in and a good place to start when embracing maximalism. “It becomes your statement piece adding instant impact,” Heynike says, noting that an eye-catching rug can woo visitors and become the anchor for a room.

Maximalism maybe in ascendancy in style mags, but in real estate it’s minimalism that rules.

Bayleys agent Cristina Casares, who specialises in selling high-end homes, says staged homes are still likely to favour neutral palettes, although with some maximalist touches.

“Clients who are renovating their properties for themselves are using strong colours and a mixture of materials and textures, like marble and parquet wood floors, and mosaic tiles in bathrooms. Some vendors do these things for the own taste, but for resale, buyers will either love it or hate it,” Casares says.





An example of the design trends that will dominate in 2024. Photo / Resene

“The majority of renovated villas, especially when staged by companies like Exhibit One and Ash Road, will be more minimalist.”

When it comes to colours, the dopamine rush is a definite trend for 2024, says Karen Warman, Resene’s marketing manager. “Dopamine decorating is a trend on the rise. Just look for bright optimistic hues that bring a smile and add touches of these into your space in furniture, frames and feature walls or your front door. Try pinks, reds, orange and yellows for a hit of happiness.”

Wall textures will also take off in 2024, as will “slow down” spaces and “emotional escape rooms”.

“Small powder rooms usually have little going for them design-wise, so making a feature of the walls helps make the most understated room in the house become a talking point with guests,” Warman says.

The final word from Heynike is “have fun” with your design, but make sure it’s sophisticated. “We don't want to go too over the top.”

- Click here to find properties for sale



