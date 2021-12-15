The pioneers who kick-started it all include John and Evelyn Emery, who have lived at the village for 21 years, while Margaret Bol joined the team 14 years ago.

Its residents are ‘going green’ too, with sustainability initiatives driving positive environmental change within their communities. From community gardens, compost bins, worm farms and hydroponics, it’s not surprising Metlifecare’s Waitakere Gardens village has won awards for its resident-led sustainability efforts.

Retirement village operator Metlifecare is committed to being a more sustainable business with ambitious targets for lowering its environmental footprint. Building and operating its villages in a more sustainable way plays a key role in its ongoing focus.

Sustainability is a word we hear almost daily. In almost every area of life, there’s new emphasis on planning and consuming in a way that reduces negative effects on the environment.

“We’ve always been very conscious here, it helps that I’ve got a thing about waste,” says Evelyn. She set up different bins for residents to use, including cardboard, recycling, general rubbish and compost. Her passion spread and two-thirds of residents now use organic waste bins.

Weekly resident volunteers collect organic waste from certain apartments and take it to the gardens to be processed. “Some are in their 90s now and love their little job,” says Margaret.

Over at Pinesong village in Titirangi, a group of residents has established a pop-up store called Nu2U, selling recycled clothing, footwear and accessories.

“It’s becoming more and more popular because of the effect it’s having on the environment,” says Jean Piper, leader of the initiative. All Nu2U’s proceeds are given to St John New Zealand, and in just two years, $14,000 has been raised.

Metlifecare recently appointed Chris Tobias as sustainability manager, charged with helping develop the company’s sustainability strategy and to improve environmental, social and governance outcomes, along with residents and employees.

“When I joined Metlifecare, I was excited by the challenge of what could be done,” he says. “Whether it is improving our renovation practices to reduce waste or improve energy efficiency, helping grow resident projects to foster local biodiversity, or connecting with the local community—there is a lot of room to expand.

“I’m heartened and inspired to see the level of care, interest, and action taking place and commend residents for taking the initiative. I’m looking forward to working with residents and staff to scale up positive impacts in our villages, communities, and for our planet.”



