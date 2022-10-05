Agents expect the lifting of the country's pandemic restrictions will make it easier to secure a deal. Bayleys agent John Bartley, who is marketing the property this time around with colleagues Duncan Ross and Knud Bukholt, said the property would still be attractive to overseas buyers looking for pathway towards New Zealand residency.

The ranch's late owner, Rob Bartley, had tried to sell the multi-million-dollar property two years ago, just after the country came out of the first Covid lockdown, but despite significant international interest was unable to find a buyer due to New Zealand's strict border controls.

The reproduction of an 1860s Wyoming frontier town, which sits on 404ha of unspoiled native bush between Taumarunui and Ohakune, is back on the market for sale .

Mellonsfolly Ranch, New Zealand's Wild West replica town in the North Island’s Central Plateau, is looking for a new sheriff.

“With a stable political climate, financial system and green, corruption-free image in a secluded New Zealand location, the property presents a strong option for investors internationally attracted by the country’s balanced service, rural and manufacturing economy,” he said.

Rob Bartley bought the property off a friend in 2012 for $2.175m and had run it as a tourist attraction. The much-loved Whanganui philanthropist died in March 2021.

His daughter Sarah Bartley, has lived and worked at Mellonsfolly since founder John Begdoni hired her as a cook during the build in the mid-2000s. She and partner Miguel Leguizmon host regular wild west events in the replica town, which comprises 10 "period" buildings, including a licensed saloon, a courthouse that doubles as a cinema, a sheriff's office, a billiards lounge and 13 guest rooms that can accommodate a total of 22 people.

Mellonsfolly founder Begdoni, the wealthy founder of Metropolitan Glass, was captivated by the television westerns of his 1960s childhood - Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The High Chaparral and all - and created buildings and interiors that were as historically accurate as they could be.

John Bartley said guests often dressed up in full western regalia to fully immerse themselves in the authentic western experience. “Staff would prepare cowboy cuisine and offer guests the chance to try their hand at western activities, including gun slinging and horse treks," he said.

“Authentic chattels add to the experience, including a covered chuck wagon, cannon, tee-pees, clay bird shooting machine and shotguns, bows, arrows and targets, air pistols for target shooting, lassos, two-man saws, darts and poker.”

The property also accommodates Waterfall Mountain Honey, which produces and stores mānuka honey from hives located on the land.

“While the honey operation is not part of the sale, the owners are open to negotiations with solutions including a lease back of the land and building for operational needs,” Bukholt said.

The whole town, plus the honey operation, was listed in 2020 for US$7.5m, but this time around the property, which has a 2020 RV of $3m, is going to market without a price indication. Expressions of interest are invited before 4pm on November 11.