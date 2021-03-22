Gallery walls, completely covered with photos, bold heavily patterned wallpapers, layered with even more interesting pattern-upon-pattern schemes and eclectic collections have been cheering decorators all over the world during extended times spent at home.

A quick look at social media design sites reveals the homes of thousands of people all over the world, who enjoy being surrounded by lovely things – and lots of them.

Fast forward to the 21st century and after years of ‘gram-worthy Scandi minimalism, it is finally cool to embrace your inner maximalist.

For the longest, longest time minimalist style was considered most chic. White walls, sparse furnishings and simple, clean surfaces were all the rage. Those of us who liked a little drama in our surroundings sometimes felt shamed by our much more disciplined fellow-decorators.

Legendary Remuera real estate specialists Terry King, and his wife Diana fall neatly - or, more accurately, wildly - into the more is more camp. Their current home is a monument to colour and pattern and plenty of it, described as the ‘Versailles of Remuera’.

“I think there are people in the world who see their possessions simply as things that function,” Terry says. “Sometimes there just isn’t anything about them that is different.”

He explains that everything he owns has a story and that he and Diana have bought treasures from all around the world.

“Having these precious possessions adds richness to our lives,” he says.





Dip your toe in maximalism with adventurous wallpapers, then add more pattern. And more. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Cordy’s Auction House in Auckland is a regular haunt of Terry’s and some of his favourite pieces of art have been found there.

“Once I see something I like, I’m determined to have it!”

Terry says that a flair for arranging interiors isn’t something everybody shares.

“That doesn’t mean people who prefer simple schemes don’t like looking at a house like ours - and finding pleasure in it.”

“When I spot something I have to have, I know automatically where I will put it.”

The Kings believe in surrounding themselves with treasures they have bought on their travels. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Every interior surface in the Kings’ home has been lovingly ‘landscaped’. The late, legendary British decorator David Hicks is one of Terry’s heroes, as he relates to Hicks’ signature style that boldly combines colours, textures and patterns to create an effect that is warm and welcoming.

“Some people would describe all our ornaments and family photos as clutter,” says Terry, “but we see them as part of our history.”

His most precious items include a Grand Tour period painting of San Marco Square in Venice, a tilted bell tower, which eventually collapsed in 1902.

“Pisa wasn’t the only place with a leaning tower,” Terry laughs.

As the fashion for maximalism gathers pace, fans are swooping on charity shops and buying up vintage silver and crockery which has languished, out of favour, for the past few decades.

Resene stores are reporting huge interest in classic floral wallpapers with bold contemporary twists. They look stunning as feature walls, while more decorators are wallpapering whole rooms.

Terry King certainly has no intention of dampening down the drama in his surroundings.

“Everything I own is part of something that’s happened to me.” he says.







