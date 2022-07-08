Cook himself has said that it was “one of the great party houses of the era.”

Steve Stone, from Ray White Parnell, who is marketing property with Lisa Stone, says that many people inspecting the property are fans of mid-century architecture and like what they see.

Now on the market to be sold at auction on July 13 , 176 Gowing Drive has a ratings valuation of $3.375 million and last changed hands in 2016 for $1.85m.

The current owner of this iconic residence, designed during the tail end of the modernist 1960s, by local architectural legend Marshall Cook, and completed in 1970, was looking for an investment property, with his wife, when they happened upon this fine example of Cook’s work in a quiet, private, 1404sqm site on popular Gowing Drive in Meadowbank.

The current owner recalls they were already living in the neighbourhood when they saw 176 Gowing Drive and “realised that we loved this one more.”





The Meadowbank home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a double garage, and sits on a 1404sqm site. Photo / Supplied

The property was somewhat of a show-home, originally constructed for an accountant at Amalgamated Brick and Tile, a Ceramco company, using double-skin reinforced brick and kauri. It’s north-facing, which practically guarantees all-day sun, and the two courtyards, a barbecue area, a terrace and extensive decking suggest it was also a rather pioneering property in terms of providing what we now regard as essential and refer to as indoor/outdoor flow.

A bedroom and bathroom lie on the home’s lower floor and open to the large round swimming pool, while most of the living takes place on the main level where a huge open plan living area steps down to the dining space, which has the kitchen at its heart. The kitchen has been modernised somewhere along the way, but it still fits in perfectly with the property’s vintage vibe.

The current owners say that they didn’t need to do much to the property during six years in residence, but they did enjoy ramping up the landscaping – adding a distinctive sub-tropical vibe to the existing phoenix palms, kowhai and gleditsia. They are now moving on with the intention of spending more time out of Auckland.





The home is north-facing, which means all-day sun, with two courtyards, a barbecue area, a terrace and extensive decking. Photo / Supplied





A neighbour told the current owners that busloads of of architectural students used to visit the house to view Marshall Cook’s work. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve loved our time here, especially during lockdown when there was plenty of space for us, our daughter and an overseas student we had staying at the time – and we know how special it is,” he says.

“One of our neighbours has lived next door for decades and she says that until relatively recently, busloads of architectural students would arrive each year to view and experience Marshall Cook’s work, in person.”

Ray White agent Stone says: “It’s just great as it is yet it offers potential to do more – it’s fantastic now but it could be even more so. The construction is extra-solid, and the living areas are awesome. With the skylights and huge windows, it’s an absolute magnet to the sun and the current owners usually only use their heat pump for cool air in summer.”

176 Gowing Drive is situated within easy reach of the nearby beaches and is also ideally placed for public transport with a bus stop literally at the gate. St John’s Bush and Waiatarua Reserve are also close, and the current owner says that the neighbourhood is very friendly, with lots of families.