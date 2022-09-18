ANALYSIS: Even with house prices coming down, it is still challenging for first home buyers to save enough money for a home deposit. If you don't meet the First Home Loan criteria, you will likely need at least 10% of the purchase price. In Auckland, this will almost certainly mean at least a deposit of more than $70,000, often much more.

Most people know the budgeting struggle of long-term gains versus short-term rewards. You could save for the next seven years and buy yourself a house, or you could upgrade your TV right now. One requires long-term commitment, whereas the other gives you instant gratification. This is part of what makes saving so hard and why KiwiSaver is such a good scheme for Kiwis - the KiwiSaver money is gone into your retirement or house savings before it even hits your bank account.

But for those who are working hard to save additional money above and beyond their KiwiSaver contributions, a lesser known hurdle they may be hitting is the "Diderot Effect". Essentially this effect involves the cascading costs of buying just one nice thing.

Here's an example of the Diderot effect. You are saving $500 weekly for a deposit and decide to treat yourself and buy some nice new exercise sneakers to run in. Suddenly your shoes are newer and shinier than your running shorts, so you buy some new shorts to match your shoes. Now your running tops look old. The cost of treating yourself to a new pair of shoes has cascaded into a new exercise wardrobe.