With two teenage daughters and Nicola’s mother also in the fold, it was important for everyone to have their own space.

Darren and Nicola Mills said they bought the house 12 years ago - for $1m - after being bowled over by the sheer amount of space it offered.

The owners of the five-bedroom home at 56 & 56A Brooke Ridge Rise are heading over seas and have decided to offer up their 2013 Audi A5 S-line car to whoever makes the winning offer at their auction on March 4.

An Auckland family is giving away a car to the successful buyer of their home in East Tamaki Heights .

“This home was brilliant for raising teenagers,” says Nicola.

“They were forever having sleepovers and study nights, and we’ve held 18th birthday parties here too. There’s always been so much room for everyone to enjoy themselves.”

One of Nicola’s favourite features is the self-contained apartment.

56A Brooke Ridge Rise features a bedroom, bathroom, renovated kitchen, comfortable lounge area, and totally separate services, along with access to its own private backyard.

“We really bought this home so my mother could live independently but be close enough to use when she needed it,” says Nicola.

“She loves flowers so having access to her own backyard has been wonderful.”





56 & 56A Brooke Ridge Rise, East Tamaki Heights has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and parking for three vehicles. Photo / Supplied

In the main house, the large kitchen flows out to a covered dining and BBQ area which is where the family spends most of their time.

“The pergola makes the space really sheltered, whether we’re hanging out there as a family, on our own reading a good book, or entertaining guests,” says Nicola.

“My favourite bit is the swing which Darren made and which I wish we could pack and take with us.”

The view over Auckland City is phenomenal, particularly on certain nights of the year.





The property has a self-contained apartment which will appeal to multi-generational families or can be rented out. Photo / Supplied

“Every evening is beautiful because we have such a wonderful view of the twinkling lights in the city, but on Guy Fawke’s and New Year’s Eve it’s particularly magic,” says Nicola.

Ray White Remuera agent Frazer Mackenzie-Johnson, who is marketing this property with Michael Zhang, says it offers buyers a home and income opportunity.

“On one hand we have a generously proportioned family home on a large site which is becoming increasingly rare in Auckland,” he says.

“But equally, the attached self-contained unit is a great option for large or inter-generational families, or anyone who’s looking to supplement their mortgage. There are loads of options here.”





There are multiple living areas and the current vendors' children have had many sleepovers and study nights with friends. Photo / Supplied

Nicola says the couple are leaving their “pride and joy” – their car – in the garage for the new owners.

“Darren had wanted a 2013 Audi A5 S-line for such a long time, then as life does sometimes, things changed and we decided to move overseas a few months later,” she says.

“We have loved our time here, and we hope the next owners will love it as much as we do – both the house and the car.”

Other homes have sold with similar offers in the past.

Agents Century 21 Collett Realty threw a McLaren sports car into the sale of a Waitoki lifestyle block in North Auckland in 2019 and in 2020 a Remuera home-seller offered a free $40,000 Ford Mustang GT to the buyer of his $2m four-bedroom home on Remuera Road.



