Life in our increasingly complex world has never felt busier, and it’s become essential to make space in our homes where we can wind down, take a load off and reduce stress. When channelling the easy, breezy energy needed to create a sanctuary or ‘slow space’ where you can shelter from the compounding chaos of everyday life, nothing beats airy looks created with light and ethereal Resene colours.

Now that we have started settling into a ‘new normal’, the time is ripe to remedy the spaces around your home that are no longer resonating with your wants or needs. If your blank walls are looking boring, things are feeling stale or your design no longer meets you and your family’s priorities, aligning your decorating with your personality, lifestyle and desires has never been more achievable. Not only is it now easier to get the necessary supplies, furniture or décor to transform your home, there are more Resene products and colours than ever before to help bring your design ideas to life.

From calming and comforting hues like Resene Lemon Grass and Resene Timeless to soft and reassuring neutrals like Resene Thorndon Cream and Resene Griege, the colour choices you decorate with play a huge role in making your home feel like a haven. In spaces where rest and recuperation are needed, gentle colours like dusted blues, cloudy greys, blush beiges, petal pinks, mushroom mauves and washed timber tones like Resene Casper, Resene Credence, Resene Double Blanc, Resene Soothe, Resene Kinship and Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy are other unbeatable options for building a vibe that fosters peace and quiet. Perpetually popular and endlessly remixable, these Resene hues can be used across walls, flooring, ceilings, trims, furniture, artwork and décor for a truly customisable space that soothes your soul.



top tip: Add interest without overwhelming the senses by varying the levels of sheen across the different surfaces in your space. Pair Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen on your interior walls with Resene Lustacryl semi-gloss enamel on furniture and accessories to create subtle visual contrast.





Above: Off-white neutrals are easier to be around than stark whites, which can create glare. In this cosy and inviting space, the Resene Rice Cake walls seem to take on some of the pink tones of the sofa and rug under the glow of warm and diffused lighting. Walls painted in Resene Rice Cake, floor in Resene Eighth Thorndon Cream and artwork in Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect in Resene Rice Cake. Sofa, ottoman and rug from Ligne Roset, side table from Good Form, books, candle, cup and saucer from Father Rabbit.

top tip: Wherever possible, test your Resene paint colour selections in your space to see how they are affected by your lighting before committing to your choices. Paint the entire contents of a Resene testpot over an A2 sheet of cardboard in two coats, leaving a 2cm blank border around the outside. Lean the sample against different walls and view it in morning, afternoon and evening light to be sure you are satisfied with your selection.

Recognising what resonates

The journey to creating your ideal ‘slow space’ starts with looking inward. Before you embark on your redecorating project, take some time to think about what’s really important to you and those you share your home with. Do you need an area to stretch your muscles to feel your best in the morning? Does curling up in a cosy chair with a book or magazine recharge your batteries? Would having a dedicated space to paint or practice a musical instrument remind you to take some time each day to be creative? Or would a spa-like bathroom help you to prioritise self-care?

Once you’ve identified the needs you want your ‘slow space’ to fulfill, focus on which colours and materials will support this goal. While there are certain colours that have been shown to make us feel more at ease when we’re surrounded by them, the right colour for making your home into a sanctuary is highly personal. If it helps to organise your thoughts, create an inspirational mood board or folder with images, keywords and Resene colour swatches that you can refer back to throughout your decorating journey to keep your project and dreams in alignment.





Above: Make space to centre yourself by creating a special corner dedicated to stretching, reading and winding down with a cuppa. Enhance the tranquility of this zen-like zone with a nature-inspired painted mural created with hushed hues. Walls painted in Resene Half White Pointer with mural in Resene Double White Pointer, Resene White Pointer and Resene Proton, floor in Resene Dune with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Greige applied on top and plant pots and small accessories in Resene White Pointer. Chair and table from Nood.





Above: The bedroom is often the ultimate sanctuary. Restful Resene greens, cloudy greys and light timber washes can help set the tone for soothing slumber and ensure your body gets the sleep it needs to recover after a stressful day. Walls painted in Resene Creme De La Creme with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Parchment, Resene Rocky Point and Resene Rice Cake, floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, headboard in Resene Hindsight, bedside table in Resene Rocky Point, pendant lamp in Resene Rice Cake and décor accessories in Resene Morning Haze and Resene Timeless. Bed linen from Container Door, throw from Freedom, cushion and euro pillowcases from Societyof Wanderers.

top tip: The matte finish of Resene SpaceCote Flat painted on walls enhances the depth and smokiness of dark and weathered colours in areas like the master bedroom.

Grounded in nature



Interiors inspired by nature have always been popular. However, earthy looks became even more desirable in recent years as a result of the pandemic. Many homeowners who had previously chosen to decorate with stark minimalist schemes found these spaces difficult and cold to live in once forced to spend extended periods of time stuck inside. Now, they’ve turned to down-to-earth looks focused on Resene hues pulled from their natural surroundings. If your home is tucked into bushy woodlands, look to colours like Resene Welcome, Resene Saratoga or Resene Forest Green. If your space sits amongst the mountains, consider mossy greens or stone greys like Resene Bitter and Resene Cement. And if you look upon tussock-covered hills, try Resene Tussock, Resene Apache and Resene Hot Toddy.

top tip: If you want your interior to fit in perfectly with your natural surroundings, upload a photograph of the view outside your space’s window to the free online Resene Colour Palette Generator, resene.com/palettegenerator. This handy colour tool will provide you with a palette of Resene colours inspired by your photo that can be used to decorate your space.





Above: Brown, beige andtaupe have replaced greys as the top trending neutrals. Where some greys can feel too cold or flat, rich and earthy Resene browns are full of warmth and complexities. Back wall painted in Resene Eighth Thorndon Cream, left wall in Resene Triple Thorndon Cream and floor in Resene Dark Chocolate. Table, stool and chair from Good Form, sideboard from Ligne Roset, pitcher, glasses, bowls, lantern, candle and books from Father Rabbit, flowers from Urban Flowers.





Above: Bring real nature elements of natural into your home, such as river rocks, by incorporating them into DIY projects and enhancing them with a waterborne clear coat finish in Resene Concrete Clear gloss. Wall painted in Resene Biscotti with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Quarter Thorndon Cream applied on top, floor in Resene Biscotti, table in Resene Quarter Doeskin, basket in Resene Cement, large vase in Resene Thorndon Cream, small vases in Resene Soya Bean and Resene Jacko Bean, bowl in Resene Colins Wicket and DIY hook rack stained in Resene Colorwood Ironbark with rocks sealed in Resene Concrete Clear gloss.

Turn up the texture



Incorporating visual and touchable texture is a sure-fire way to bring sensory interest to your space. While adding chunky, woven textiles made from natural fibres is one popular idea, these items will look more at home when layered over surface-level texture. Gentle washes of colour can be brought to painted surfaces with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium. For timber, Resene’s collection of stains and colour washes can be used to enhance the beauty of the wood’s natural grain. On concrete floors and walls, the Resene In The Wash collection can be used to create a European fresco-inspired effect. Resene FX Faux Rust Effect can bring authentic-looking aged patina to a wide range of non-contact surfaces. And to bring physical sandy-style tactile texture to interior walls, ceilings, decor and other surfaces, try Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect.





Above: Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect can be used to bring tactile texture to walls, plant pots and more. Left wall painted with a wide brush in a criss-cross motion using Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect in Resene Quarter Linen, right wall in Resene Triple Masala, floor finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, bowl in Resene Off The Grid and large plant pots in Resene Quarter Arrowtown. Chair, side table and sideboard from Danske Møbler, artwork from endemicworld.

An air of elegance

From quiet luxury and timeless looks to gilded glamour and sumptuous moody colour schemes, lending your home the allure of upscale sophistication is hugely appealing.

When it comes to luxurious looks, ruby reds are among the top trending hues. Versions like Resene Persian Red, Resene Aroha and Resene Lonestar – especially when usedwith warm and welcoming peach and rose tones and spicy browns like Resene Dawn Glow, Resene Summer Rose, Resene Coral Tree, Resene Rebel and Resene Cinnamon – infuse a space with undeniable opulence, drama and sensuality. Pair them with sparkling metallics and deliciously touchable textiles to be on the cutting edge of elegance.





Above: Use a prized artwork or family heirloom as the inspiration for your Resene colour scheme to bring an elegant and unified look to the space it’s displayed in. Left wall painted in Resene Twilight, return walls (right) in Resene Zibibbo and floor finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Bed from Good Form, bed linen from Foxtrot Home, cushions from Città and Father Rabbit, artwork from Flotsam and Jetsam and endemicworld, rug from Baya, vases and stool from Smith & Caughey’s.

Happy hues

Dopamine decorating, another trend that arose as a result of the pandemic, is focused on leveraging colours that have a proven positive psychological effect to lend your home a sunnier disposition. Pink, red, orange and yellow are considered by many to be positive colours, but what makes you feel happy at home differs from person to person. Focus on surrounding yourself with Resene paint colours, furniture, art and objects that make you happy. Think about what you want towake up to in the morning and return home to in the evening and incorporate things that will bring a smile to your face.





Above: Bursting with positivity, blush beige walls are enhanced with a spritz of cheerful orange along the edge of this built-in headboard wall. Wall painted in Resene Cashmere, built-in headboard in Resene Athena with edges in Resene Tequila Sunrise and floor and vase in Resene Quarter Merino. Bed linen from Foxtrot Home, jug, books, cushion (left) and artwork from Father Rabbit, chalice, throw and cushion (right) from Republic, lamp from Lighting Plus, clock from The Warehouse.

Artistic inclinations

In rebuttal to our increasingly digital worlds, a resurgence in artistic styles has been making a major impact on home decorating. From painterly looks inspired byimpressionist masters to unique custom murals, Resene products are being used in fun, creative ways to add texture and interest to spaces large and small. Whether you want to put a brush to canvas to create a distinct DIY artwork to decorate your space or take your creativity to your walls, there is no limit to how you can put your artistic talents to work and turn your home into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Not only are many of these inspirational ideas far easier to create than they may look, they’re also a whole lot of fun.

Make an impression

Have you ever wished you could walk right inside a favourite artwork? Impressionist and watercolour-inspired walls awash in dreamy hues are surprisingly easy to achieve. With Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with an array of soft hues like Resene Half Breathless, ReseneHalf Dusted Blue and Resene Soothe, you can gently blend your brushstrokes with a clean rag to turn walls, floors, furniture or décor into a Monet-like masterpiece. On timber surfaces, a similar look can also be created with a brush by layering semi-transparent Resene Colorwood waterborne stains and washes.





Above: Use ahigh-quality soft bristled paintbrush, clean dry rags and Resene FX Paint Effects Medium to easily layer and blend different colours to create an impressionist or watercolour paint effect. Wall painted in Resene White Pointer with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium mixed with Resene Half Breathless, Resene Half Dusted Blue, Resene Seachange, Resene San Juan and Resene Soothe, floor in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, skirting board in Resene White Pointer, mantel in Resene Half Black White, table in Resene Half Breathless and vases in Resene Half Dusted Blue, Resene Half Gull Grey, Resene Hammerhead and Resene Inspire. Resene Living rug from Mitre 10, sofa from Danske Møbler, cushions from Freedom.





Above: If you’re drawn to the look of a painterly effect but worry that it creating it yourself could be beyond your abilities, go for a wallpaper instead like Resene Wallpaper Collection A60002.





Above: Geometric wall designs are simple to create with two or more Resene paint colours, a pencil, tape measure and high-quality painter’s masking tape or a stencil. Your pattern repeat doesn’t need to be identical if you stick to the same set of simple shapes, and you can remix them in different permutations to create a unique look. Walls painted in Resene Parchment with geometric headboard mural in Resene Foundry, floor in Resene Half Parchment, bedside table in Resene Foundry, low cabinet in Resene Triple Parchment, books in Resene Half Parchment, Resene Foundry and Resene Triple Parchment, arch vase in Triple Parchment and round vase in Resene Black. Bed linen from Adairs.

Media maven havens

Those who enjoy taking in films or watching sports can often be picky about the quality of what comes out of their televisions andsound equipment. But to make the picture look and sound its best, you’ll want to put some thought into your media room’s design. Acoustic panelling can help enhance sound while flat or low sheen paint colours – particularly in dark hues – can help reduce screen glare.





Above: In a media room where only the darkest colour will do to keep glare at a minimum, choose Resene Blackest Black – Resene’s jettest colour. Slat wall painted in Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen Blackest Black, floor in Resene Stepping Stone, cabinet in Resene Nero, large vase in Resene Element, small vase in Resene Foundry and board in Resene Blackest Black. Chair from Matisse, rug from Baya, Frame tv from Samsung.

Take inspiration from the latest trends and use them to refresh your home. Whether it’s a small feature or a whole home refresh, a little paint and colour can go a long way to make your home feel new again.



