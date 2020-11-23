Opinion: In May 2020, the Reserve Bank removed the loan to value ratio restrictions on banks with a commitment that it wouldn’t make any alterations for a year. Earlie this month, the Reserve announced that due to the property industry being much stronger than anticipated, it would review reimplementing the LVR restrictions in March 2021. Only a couple of months earlier but a notable change.



A lot has been spoken about using LVRs to cool the market and while property investors aren’t completely to blame, telling them they have four months to purchase at 80 percent rather than 70 percent was always going to hurt the market more than help. The banks made the Reserve's announcement more effective by almost immediately changing their internal policy to requiring 30 percent deposit.

One thing that appears to have been missed, though, is the implications on current home owners. The LVR restrictions weren’t lifted solely to prop up the property market. With financial hardship claims predicted to spike hugely as a result of Covid-19 unemployment, the lifting of the LVR restrictions was done to make sure banks didn’t accidentally breach the Reserve Bank’s rules by allowing mortgage deferrals (commonly referred to as mortgage holidays).

And a lot of people continue to be unemployed more than eight months later. The first round of hardship relief packages typically lasted for six months and for people who were still struggling, could be extended for up to another six months.